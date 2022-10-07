Understand what's covered and not covered under travel insurance – Choose wisely!

Travel insurance is an insurance product that protects against unanticipated damage while traveling and related expenses. For people who travel frequently, whether domestically or internationally, a good comprehensive travel insurance plan is an absolute must.
Travelling comes with a lot of uncertainties which may subsequently lead to some mishaps like a medical emergency, delay in the flight, loss of passports, and likewise. Having travel insurance will keep you guarded against such unanticipated mishaps. Therefore, purchasing travel insurance is something you should do before planning a trip as it will cover you from big unforeseen disasters or mishaps. A strategy like this one enables you to make up for the losses incurred during the journey.
To make sure that certain expenses are covered, one should examine travel insurance coverage. There may occasionally be coverage for additional hazards in addition to those listed above; with additional premium payments, several travel insurances offer extra risk coverage.
Features of a Good Travel Insurance
● Medical costs and support in case of emergency: The medical expenditures component of any policy's travel insurance is meant to help compensate your hospital bills if you become unwell while travelling. If required your travel insurance provider will also arrange for medical evacuation.
● Personal belongings and luggage: The things you are carrying on your vacations, such as clothing, jewelry, and eyewear, are also covered in case they are lost, stolen, or damaged. Usually, the entire amount of money for which you are protected is divided further into small sections.
● Trip cancellation insurance: Trip cancellation insurance will cover the costs of the trip if you have to cancel your holiday because of a sickness or a natural disaster. Therefore, make sure you are covered from any unexpected events by carefully reviewing the insurance policy.
● Additional benefits: There are certain advantages, such as personalised travel policies, particularly for seasoned travellers, groups, or older folks. The reason for this is that since their coverage needs may differ from those of others, generic travel insurance policies might not be appropriate for them. As a result, several insurers also provide personalised travel insurance.
● Flight Cancellation and Delay: Travel insurance firms will repay the expenditures in such circumstances if the trip is delayed or cancelled for any unforeseeable cause. Weather-related cancellations or delays may also result from labor disputes or other factors.
Things that Your Travel Insurance Must Cover
Are you making trip plans? Confused about the process of purchasing travel insurance? Let's go deeper to see what travel insurance covers:
● Protection for Baggage: If your carry-on or checked luggage is stolen, misplaced, or damaged while you're traveling, it could be upsetting and costly. However, travel insurance can cover your stuff in the event of such mishaps.
● Quick medical assistance: Being unexpectedly ill can be difficult when traveling. It can also be costly if you don't have travel insurance that covers your medical costs. Therefore, confirm that your insurance provides cash benefits, pays for medical expenses, etc.
● Unexpected death insurance: Leading travel insurance companies frequently offer coverage for unintentional fatalities that occur elsewhere. Therefore, when traveling obtain coverage such as this to safeguard your family and yourself against a dire situation.
What is Excluded from Your Travel Insurance Policy?
Not all causes for trip cancellation are covered, despite the fact that the majority of travel insurance policies are.
● Usually, travel insurance does not cover the policyholders' existing medical issues. Before traveling, if you have an illness or health issue, your insurance will not pay for it. The insurance plan is unlikely to pay for treatment for a pre-existing medical condition if you seek it while on vacation. It's critical to comprehend how your insurer classifies pre-existing conditions before purchasing travel insurance.
● Travel insurance does not provide coverage for illnesses or medical expenses incurred as a result of policyholders' involvement in adventure sports.
● The health problems that policyholders could encounter as a result of their illicit conduct are often not covered by travel insurance. This kind of exclusion also includes health problems brought on by armed conflict.
● Additionally, you are not eligible to receive any benefits for issues brought on by using illegal or intoxicating substances. For instance, your travel insurance won't pay for any injuries you experience when using any illegal drugs or consuming alcohol while driving.
Now that you are aware of the items covered by a travel insurance policy, it will be easier for you to choose the one that best meets your requirements for an international trip. Therefore, purchase travel insurance and put all of your concerns to rest so that you can fully enjoy your vacation. Depending on the conditions of the cover and exclusion, travel insurance plans will differ from what is not covered. They could also provide extra advantages. Also, it depends on who is providing the coverage. It's extremely important to comprehend the policy, the disclaimer statements, and all of the conditions of the agreement.
Disclaimer The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.