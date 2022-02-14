UNESCO tag for Ramappa will boost tourism as per Y Sathish Reddy

The famous Ramappa temple, situated approximately 65 kilometres away from Warangal and dedicated to Lord Shiva, was established in the 15th century. General Recherla Rudra oversaw the structure's construction during the reign of Kakatiya monarch Ganapati Deva. It is estimated that the construction of this magnificent temple took about 40 years. Another intriguing element is that the temple is named after the artist Ramappa, who was responsible for carving the Shiva statue and initiating devotion of the god in this location. Perhaps this is the only temple where the sculptor's name has become renowned due to his work.
The sculptures and intricate carvings on display at Ramappa Temple are well-known. Everything is exquisitely detailed, from the flute at the entry, which, when touched, emits the rhythmic Sa-Ri-Ga-Ma sound to the delicate carvings on the pillars, through which one can slip a strand of hair. The temple was constructed from a single piece of red sandstone, with exquisite figures carved from black granite to embellish the temple's facade, which connects the roof and walls.
Considering its historical significance, successive rulers of the merged Andhra Pradesh ignored this old temple, which resulted in the collapse of the main entrance and east sidewall in 2012, and afterwards the fall of the compound wall. Although several appeals to maintain and preserve the temple, no one in the newly unified Andhra Pradesh administration has shown an interest in the temple's protection and preservation.
However, the establishment of the state of Telangana and the unwavering efforts of MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, who left no stone unturned in his attempts to restore the temple's splendour, have resulted in some success. "He created infrastructure amenities that drew the attention of both local and international visitors. He conducted a detailed investigation into the current situation of the temple and made many requests to government officials to get all of the necessary improvements. He had made a specific request to Union Minister Prahlad Patel on behalf of the restoration of the 1000-pillar temple at Hanamkonda and the development of the Ramappa temple complex in its entirety," says Y Sathish Reddy.
Consequently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) visited the ancient Ramappa Temple to determine if it could be designated as a World Heritage Site (WHS). Now that all of the shortcomings and a few concerns have been rectified, the ancient Ramappa temple is on its way to being designated as a World Heritage Site very soon. According to Y Sathish Reddy, the people of Telangana will experience a dream come true at this time. Ramappa Temple would be the first place in the world to be designated as a World Heritage Site by two Telugu states, making it the first of its kind.
The state will reap several benefits if the site is designated as a World Heritage Site (WHS). The change in status will significantly increase tourism in Telangana, resulting in a sustained improvement in the livelihood of the local population and attracting new investors. One or two of the non-economic advantages would be to preserve history and culture, and another would be developing creativity.
In a nutshell, this will undoubtedly stimulate the local economy and boost both domestic and international tourists, which will, in turn, result in the creation of jobs and money. As a Mulugu resident, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us to celebrate. Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, and the officials of the Telangana government who stood by Ramappa temple and worked tirelessly to save the history glory that had been ignored for decades by the leaders of united Andhra Pradesh, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude.
