UNICEF Commends Chief Minister Dr. Yadavs Initiative

UNICEF has praised Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's efforts to improve the health of adolescent girls in Madhya Pradesh. In a post on X, UNICEF commended the Chief Minister's Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme, describing it as a unique initiative aimed at enhancing the well- being of adolescent girls.

Notably, on August 11, during the Samvad and Samman program for girl students held in Bhopal, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav transferred Rs 57 crore 18 lakh to the accounts of 19 lakh girl students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme of the Samagra Shiksha program.

Under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme, funds have been allocated for providing sanitary napkins to girl students in classes 7 to 12. The scheme also educates students in schools and colleges about the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene. It is implemented as part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the School Education Department.