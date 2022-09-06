Uniglo (GLO) 30% Price Increase Is A Serious Indicator Of Its Success, While Polgon (MATIC) And Cardano (ADA) Turn Bearish

Innovative new crypto project Uniglo recently saw a huge surge in price while still only in pre-sale. This gives investors huge confidence in the future of the project. But it's still not too late to invest, GLO has tons of potential moving forward, and is still available at reduced prices during pre-sale. By investing in a credible pre-sale, you get the chance to enjoy gains all the way to the top, and make use of great prices way before mainstream investors catch on.
Often, most normal investors start increasing their holdings into tokens when they hit mainstream exchanges. Places like Kraken and Binance are much easier places for regular people to buy cryptos. They might not have even heard of many new tokens before they reach some of these exchanges. A slightly more savvy selection of crypto investors sometimes pick up coins on decentralized exchanges like UniSwap before they're completely mainstream. This gives them potential with tokens that end up on the likes of Binance. But it's with pre-sale tokens that you get a head start on both these types of investors, you get discount prices and the chance to buy a token before they've even got to decentralized exchanges.
But the token still needs to be a good one. Many pre-sales amount to nothing and the prices never go very much higher. But for the credible cryptos that have a strong future in the space, the chance to pick one up during pre-sale could fire your portfolio into success. With Uniglo, you get that chance. It's already up in pre-sale, and has the credentials to go way higher.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is the most anticipated pre-sale in the crypto industry for some time, that's why it's up in price a huge amount already. It has a completely deflationary set of principles alongside a community-driven approach. You'll get a say in the future of the project with key votes on every decision, but you also get to enjoy incredibly strong fundamentals that make GLO one of the best new tokens ever to enter the crypto world. It's got a full asset-backed store of value that acts like a gold standard for the base price of the token, and even includes digitized versions of real-world gold alongside a range of other diversified assets. It's also got strong burn mechanics that burn more than almost any other cryptocurrency. That's why the future could be with GLO.
What about Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA)?
Both MATIC and ADA, two of the mainstays of the altcoin world, had been enjoying a reasonably successful bear run, not dropping as much as many other tokens, and in the case of MATC, even surging up in price somewhat. But these gains haven't been consistent, and some believe now is the time to move your holdings from them and into GLO, which has far more potential.
Conclusion
MATIC, GLO and ADA all have good potential for the long-term. But analysts like GLO the most, and think it could be the perfect addition to your portfolio right now.
Find Out More Here:
Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register
Website: https://uniglo.io