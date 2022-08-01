Uniglo (GLO), Curve (CRV) And Optimism (OP) Are Some Savvy DeFi Tokens That Investors Believe In

Bitcoin has started to rally and begun a violent move out of its bearish trading band ($19,000- $22,000), giving the altcoins breathing space and the ability to put in some serious moves to the upside. Regardless of prevailing market conditions, DeFi (decentralised finance) protocols have been busy improving their value propositions and building solid foundations waiting for the market sentiment reversal, allowing them to reach new heights. Three DeFi tokens that deserve special attention are Uniglo (GLO), Curve (CRV), and Optimism (OP) which are set to outperform the rest.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is in its initial presale phase, and this Ethereum-based social currency is building a new form of money backed by tangible assets. Uniglo was created to address the need for a new, better form of currency. People are forced to select from two options, fiat, a faith-based system backed by nothing and a trajectory towards zero given the inflationary policies of governments, or digital assets, which are highly volatile in nature. Uniglo introduces its Vault, which stores a basket of securities, including real-world, digital, and NFT assets.
The Uniglo Vault supports the floor price of GLO and exposes investors to a broad range of assets. Investors must own assets in the modern age to stay ahead of inflation, and the wealthy have used assets to store their wealth for centuries. Uniglo leverages blockchain technology to provide a perfect mix between wealth preservation and growth speculation.
Curve (CRV)
CRV is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, and this DeFi project was perfectly placed to take full advantage of the proliferation of stablecoins. Curve Finance was built as a protocol where investors could swap stablecoins with low slippage by creating large liquidity pools.
Curve Finance has become DeFi enthusiast's go-to protocol for generating yield with stable assets. It is the fourth largest protocol ranked by TVL (Total Value Locked), showing its popularity amongst investors. CRV enables members to vote on how the Curve platform allocates rewards on the protocol, which is what gives the CRV token value. CRV trades at $1.40, and with stablecoins continuing to increase their total market share ratio, the desirability of CRV continues to climb.
Optimism (OP)
Optimism is a layer two scaling solution built on top of Ethereum, bringing Optimistic Rollups to the network. This means Optimism piggybacks on the Ethereum network’s security whilst processing transactions rapidly off-chain. It reports back to the Ethereum main net, settling all transactions on the core or parent blockchain.
OP trades at $1.70, and this nascent project has already attracted vast amounts of liquidity and seems set to rally. Bringing low cost and high throughput to the largest and most thriving ecosystem, Optimism is a project investors should not miss.
