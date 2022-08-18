Uniglo (GLO) Early Holders Await Massive Gains Upon Launch. Polygon (MATIC) And Fantom (FTM) Trend Bullish

Following the typical four-year cycle, the low has arrived or is fast approaching. The smart money has already figured this out and is busy accumulating en masse for the coming bull market cycle. On-chain analysis shows exactly what the whales are buying, and ordinary investors can follow their moves. Uniglo (GLO) has been heavily targeted and is expected to put in serious gains at launch. Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) have also seen substantial buy orders by whales betting on the future of these cryptos and their ecosystems.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is a new approach to currency made possible by the programmability of blockchain technology. Digital currencies are far more flexible than fiat money and thus represent the next stage of money. Since the US dollar abandoned the gold standard in 1971, it has been in freefall, with its real purchasing power declining each year. Digital assets have seen massive volatility in the past nine months, leaving investors between a rock and a hard place.
GLO is a token that is value backed by the contents of the Uniglo Vault. The Uniglo Treasury, funded via buy and sell taxes, acquires digital, real-world, and NFT assets to give GLO a structural floor price. Uniglo will provide investors with access to high-end tangible assets such as gold and fine art whilst also holding large-cap cryptos to benefit from persistent price appreciation and stablecoins to hedge against market volatility. GLO is an asset designed to store wealth and appreciate over time, a much-needed addition to the digital asset space. Still heavily undervalued by the market, when Uniglo’s Ultra Burn Mechanism kicks into gear, and the total supply starts to reduce, it will likely see a massive rally.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon has enjoyed an explosive second quarter of 2022, leading the altcoin rally. This layer two scaling solution operates in the heart of DeFi (decentralised finance), and specifically, two pieces of news have caused MATIC to rally. The first is the announcement of Polygon being selected for Disney’s Accelerator programme, and the second is the long-awaited Ethereum Merge.
Being intrinsically linked to Ethereum, the increased trading activity of ETH has naturally spilt over to MATIC. On the daily chart, MATIC has broken out of its bearish trend, and the bulls are firmly in control. MATIC trades at $0.90 and is expected to target $1 shortly, with the next significant level of resistance at $1.33.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom is a layer one EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible blockchain. This ultra-scalable network has absorbed vast amounts of liquidity from other layer one projects within DeFi due to its rapid transaction finality. Fantom now boasts over 1.5 million unique wallet addresses compared to the start of 2021 when there were only 5,084- in percentage terms that is more than 29,000% growth.
Since the TVL (Total Value Locked) of DeFi began to creep up again, most of this money flows into the Fantom ecosystem, and whales are already busy generating undervalued yields. FTM trades at $0.36 and has crossed the 100-day Moving Average, showing bullish momentum.
