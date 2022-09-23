Uniglo (GLO), Huobi (HT) And BitTorrent (BTT) Most Likely To Elevate Investors To Million Dollar Portfolios

There’s one trick and one trick only to long-term investing in crypto. It’s based on something called Metcalf’s Law. You can Google him. Let it suffice to say that he figured out that a network’s value expands by the square of the number of users. What this means is that an ongoing linear increase in the number of users on the network produces an exponential rise in value. So the trick is to pick those networks that you think will see mass adoption in time. Here are a few ideas for you.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is an investment DAO that makes diversified long-term investing just about as simple as it can get. All investors have to do is buy and hold the GLO token. They get exposure not just to top cryptocurrencies but also high-value NFTs and tokenized real-world assets like gold, fine art, and rare collectibles — things that most investors don’t have access to. As a DAO, all holders of GLO get to vote on which assets the treasury is invested in. The simplicity of Uniglo definitely gives it a shot at being the first DeFi platform to attain mainstream adoption.
Uniglo is currently in ICO. And we all know the best time to get in on a project is during the initial coin offering. The presale ends in mid-October. However, it’s likely to sell out long before then. The biggest incentive for getting in early is the fact that aftermarket sales incur a 10% royalty that’s used to fund the treasury and burn tokens. This means the value of the treasury is always going up while the circulating supply of GLO tokens is always going down. Early investors can just sit back and watch their investment turn into a nice nest egg for retirement. You can only get in on the action at the Uniglo.io website.
Huobi Token (HT)
Huobi is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange with a decentralized token and blockchain — similar to Binance (BNB). The native Huobi Token (HT) is used for a variety of incentives including a loyalty point system, VIP discounts, exclusive events, discounts on trading fees, early access to new cryptocurrencies, and the ability to vote on decisions about the operation of the platform. Huobi Token is also a deflationary token. Each month, Huobi spends 20% of its revenue to buy back and burn HT.
The thing about Huobi is that it’s big with Chinese investors around the world. Remember that the value of a network increases by the square of the number of users on the network. With China having largest population on Earth, it seems the only place for NT price to go from here is up.
BitTorrent (BTT)
BitTorrent is the world’s largest decentralized, peer-to-peer file sharing protocol with a community of over 100 million users. Sine TRON bought BitTorrent in 2019 storage is now decentralized and node operators can earn BTT tokens by facilitating faster file transfers and more storage. Not many crypto-powered networks have started off with a built-in user base of 100,000,000. Being the leader in the space, and the P2P filesharing network most likely to see mass adoption, BTT is sure to do good business in the coming decades.
