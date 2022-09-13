Uniglo (GLO) Price Profiting From Ethereum (ETH) Merger Alongside Ethereum Classic (ETC) And Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

The Ethereum merge is big news for the industry. A date was recently set for Ethereum to merge into ETH 2.0. This has been eagerly anticipated for some time. But it isn't just big news for ETH itself, the entire industry could see a pump. Especially those tokens and projects that are based on the Ethereum blockchain. If you didn't know already, Ethereum isn't just the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency, it's also the number one blockchain development platform for all sorts of other projects. It's the beating heart of the blockchain application world, and already home to countless interesting projects that have tons of real-world use.
But Ethereum has been plagued for some time by extremely high gas fees and annoyingly slow transaction speeds. While it has tons of great upsides for those developing on it, it also has those very apparent downsides. But with the merge to ETH 2.0, those downsides should be fixed. That's the main reason the merge is taking place, to help address high fees and improve transaction speeds. With those fixed, it could mean huge things not just for ETH but for many other Ethereum-based projects, like Uniglo, Ethereum Classic and Ethereum Name Service.
Uniglo (GLO)
As an Ethereum-based project, Uniglo could be onto good things when the merge takes place. But even without the merge, Uniglo has a ton of great credentials that make it primed for growth. It's asset-backed and completely deflationary. It also has a strong dual-burn mechanic that continues to reduce supply over time. Now available in pre-sale at discount prices, GLO has a ton of potential to grow to become one of the best projects in the crypto space. That's why it's highly recommended.
Ethereum (ETH)
News of the merge helped push the price of Ethereum up recently, but it could go even higher when the merge actually takes place. Ethereum will become an even more fruitful ecosystem for development. Its price could surge once more.
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
As a fork from Ethereum, ETC is a smart contract platform with a ton of benefits for its users. It often follows the price of ETH itself, so the merge could have a good impact on its future potential.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS)
ENS is an innovative idea that makes it easy for people to use memorable phrases as wallet addresses, similar to what DNS did for website addresses. This could be key in taking ETH payments more mainstream, as wallet addresses are currently hard to understand and remember. It too could benefit from improved blockchain infrastructure, so could have a strong future.
Conclusion
Every Ethereum project could grow when the merge takes place. But it's GLO, ENS and ETC that are best placed to enjoy that growth. That's why they're all recommended investments.
Find Out More Here:
Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register
Website: https://uniglo.io