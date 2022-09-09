Uniglo (GLO) Taking Investors Security To The Next Level, Reminiscence Of Eos (EOS) And Avalanche (AVAX) Early Days

With new protocols launching daily within the DeFi space, investors can not keep abreast of each development. But every once in a while, a protocol emerges that generates a buzz in the community. Following a smart contract audit from industry leader Paladin, Uniglo (GLO), an Ethereum-based social currency, has created a hype and intrigue that can only be compared to the early days of Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo has joined the upper ranks of DeFi projects ranked by safety and security. Paladin’s audit has proved the capability of the coders behind the project and even allowed them to optimise by suggesting various improvements. Sentiment soared and this is no surprise, an audit is bullish, but an audit from Paladin, DeFi’s leading security firm is massively bullish.
Uniglo is leveraging asset ownership to introduce a growing store of value for investors. In the modern era, people who want to preserve their wealth have no choice but to purchase assets; fiat’s steady decline has shown the truth of this statement.
Uniglo features buy and sell taxes to fund asset acquisitions. The protocol will purchase digital and tangible real-world assets. By exposing the investor to a broad range of securities, including gold and fine art, GLO is value-backed and diversified. Hedging against inflation, hedging against a market downturn, and most importantly offering the investor an organic store of value that grows.
Eos (EOS)
The early hype surrounding Eos was incredible. When EOS launched via ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in 2018 it raised more than $4 billion making it the largest ICO on record. And Eos has delivered on its promises.
Eos employs a unique DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that introduces a level of scalability never seen within the blockchain space. Eos possesses an astronomically high throughput, and its transaction fees are also minuscule. Eos is a third-generation blockchain that delivers the performance required for industrial-scale blockchain use globally. An incredible project and another project that passed its smart contract audit with flying colours.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Ava Labs launched Avalanche in September 2020, following an ICO that took place in July. Avalanche raised a staggering $42 million. Investors rushed to join the ICO after the smart contract audits were released, knowing their funds were safe. It generated a rare hype; retrospectively, it almost seemed inevitable that Avalanche would become a leading project in the DeFi space.
Avalanche is a layer one blockchain that delivers incredible performance. Due to the minimal hardware required to run a node, Avalanche remains one of the most decentralised networks among the larger crypto projects.
