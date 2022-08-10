Uniglo.io (GLO), Binance Coin (BNB), And Fantom (FTM) Likely To Generate Better Returns Than Radix (XRD) In Bull Market

It is common knowledge that the bulk of investors seeks out high-yielding assets that have the potential to deliver superior returns in a bull market. In the coming days, Uniglo.io (GLO), Binance Coin (BNB), and Fantom (FTM) are three assets that are anticipated to provide higher returns than Radix (XRD). Here are the reasons why these three assets warrant careful monitoring.
Uniglo (GLO)
A fresh fish in the sea and sparkling crypto gem Uniglo (GLO) is yet in an ICO mode but already revolutionizing the DeFi industry. Uniglo employs community-based consensus and allows token holders to fractionally own a variety of potentially high-value items, including digital currencies and digital collectibles.
Additionally, GLO implements a novel dual burn process to decrease supply and increase scarcity over time. This contributes to the development of one of the most secure cryptocurrencies that are resistant to pump-and-dump schemes.
Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance is undoubtedly the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and Binance Coin (BNB), the platform's native currency, is expected to remain in the news for quite some time.
Over the past few years, Binance Coin (BNB) has evolved from a payment method to a well-known cryptocurrency that can give comprehensive services to individuals worldwide.
Binance Coin (BNB) was first hosted on the Ethereum exchange but has now switched to its own Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This has allowed the company to handle transactions faster and more efficiently.
The increasing popularity of the Binance platform among DeFi users directly affects the widespread adoption and demand for the BNB token.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom is a well-known blockchain for enterprise applications, decentralized applications, and DeFi. By utilizing a consensus method based on proof-of-stake, Fantom is more efficient than Ethereum.
With its own consensus method, Fantom employs a directed acyclic graph model designed for huge transaction volumes and low energy consumption. It may be used to create everything from non-fungible tokens and smart contracts to blockchain games and the Metaverse.
Fantom, unlike its competitors, incentivizes developers, not users, to control the finest resources.
Radix (XRD)
Radix is a layer-one protocol designed for decentralized financial services (DeFi). The Radix Engine is the protocol's implementation of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It enables developers to build within its ecosystem using pre-built protocol components. XRD is the native cryptocurrency of the Radix protocol and has various use cases, including transaction fee payment, staking, and voting on protocol-related concerns. The XRD cryptocurrency functions as a utility and governance token.
Radix has existed for one year. However, investors have not witnessed a significant token surge. The all-time high for Radix has reached $0.651264, but its current price continues to struggle at around $0.062. Analysts do not expect Radix's token to compete with Uniglo (GLO), Binance Coin (BNB), or Fantom (FTM) during the bull run, even though Radix offers a variety of services and solutions.
Final Words
Even though Uniglo's presale just began, the coin's price has already increased by 25 percent. Meaning, that Uniglo is now sold at $0.0125. Considering the pre-sale performance and rising usage, GLO may generate higher income during the bull run than, for example, XRD. In addition, it is predicted that the protocol's central concept of constantly limiting GLO supply will increase GLO prices and allow investors to achieve greater profits.
