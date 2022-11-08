Uniglo.io vs Big Eyes, Which Token Has The Highest Potential To Reach $1.00?

Two of the hottest properties in the crypto world right now are Uniglo (GLO) and Big Eyes (EYES). They both offer a ton of potential to early investors, especially compared to the wider crypto space that has been struggling recently. Finding credible crypto projects in the current bear run has been difficult: but there are still plenty of profits out there if you know where to look. That's why attention has been growing on GLO and EYES. Both of them could be exactly what you need to reshape your financial future.
But which of these hotly tipped tokens is the best? Which has the highest potential to reach $1 and beyond? Let's have a look at what experts are saying...
Uniglo (GLO) could have the best potential ever seen in crypto
Arguably unlike Big Eyes, GLO is far more than just a meme coin. It's got some of the strongest fundamentals ever seen in the crypto world, which is why it's already listed as one of the world’s best current cryptocurrencies, even though it hasn't officially launched yet. When it does launch in just a few days, early pre-sale investors should see a massive boost to their portfolios, especially when the platform burns every leftover token on launch. With a community-driven approach that values and rewards its holders, GLO probably has the best potential to steadily climb past $1, thanks to an asset-backed store of value and ultra-burn mechanics that other cryptos will struggle to keep up with.
Big Eyes (EYES) has plenty of upside, but can it keep up with Uniglo?
Another strong crypto pre-sale that's been gaining momentum recently is Big Eyes. It might not have the same burn mechanics or early strength as Uniglo, but it's still a good option for your portfolio if you want long-term success. Big Eyes has an incredibly fun and positive outlook, and many believe it could be the next big meme coin star. It also gives something back---with a charitable ethos that donates to worthwhile causes on every transaction. The future is looking strong for Big Eyes, but Uniglo might be leading the pack.
Conclusion
EYES still has potential, but experts think GLO can surge past $1 much sooner. While investing in both could be prudent, it's GLO that has early momentum and could continue to surge after its official launch in just a few days' time.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.