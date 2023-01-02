Unique and timeless; Radhika Jain is adorning India in Bengal craftsmanship with MiRA!

With inspiration and an undying zest for the craft, entrepreneurs create new paths for themselves with dedication, innovation and creativity. Radhika Jain, the founder of MiRA, is one such example and the epitome of timeless elegance. Creating a niche clientele with unique pieces in silverware alongside handmade semiprecious stone jewellery, this Kolkata-based designer and entrepreneur is making waves across the country. “Starting my brand was always something that I wanted to do. It was just a matter of time till I felt that the idea had matured enough and I was able to execute it by bringing Bengal craftsmanship to the forefront” said Radhika when asked about her beginning. With influences coming in from the beauty of life and celebrating value in every piece, MiRA creates something precious, new and timeless- that are artistically rich wearable pieces. Giving importance to longevity, distinctiveness and creativity, this emerging brand ensures their handmade offerings are delicate keepsakes, bold accessories and quintessential contemporary jewellery. Crafted from precious metals and stones each piece from the collection is an element of wonder. Building her design aesthetic, Radhika has an acute sense of harmony and balance in every piece of her creations. Talking about her take on jewellery making, she says, “ For me, jewellery is all about storytelling, it starts with the designer seeing beauty in stones and metal and wants to express it to the wearer who then styles it according to their individual taste and elegance.” “Keeping in mind how keepsake jewellery is an emotional addition to our brand, we make sure to create timeless pieces that can be passed on to generations and carry forward the brand by breathing life into our jewellery for time to follow” added the designer and Founder of MiRA. After successfully showcasing their collections at Lakmé Fashion Week for 3 years, their asymmetric designs focusing on nature’s shapes and elements make them stand out beautifully. With heirloom designs curated with love and handmade precision, even the brands’ silver items have an aesthetically pleasing texture and sentiment to it making them a must-have for all ages and tastes