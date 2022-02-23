UNISOC Expands Global Market Share in IoT and Smartphone AP

UNISOC, a  leading global supplier of mobile  communication and  IoT chipsets  is expanding its global market share in IoT and smartphone AP . As per Counterpoint report, UNISOC surpassed Qualcomm to lead in the 4G Cat 1 market. Cat 1 bis has gained  traction,  boosting  UNISOC’s  market  share.  UNISOC  also  held  a  leading position across the 4G Cat 1, NB-IoT and 2G technologies in Q3 2021.

UNISOC continued the positive momentum in Smartphone SoC domain and recorded shipment  growth  for  the  third  consecutive  quarter  in  Q3  2021.  The  company Smartphone SoC market share has also entered double digits during the quarter at 10% 
Counterpoint Research Director Dale Gai said, “UNISOC has succeeded in expanding its customer base, securing a series of design wins with major OEMs like HONOR, realme, Motorola, ZTE and Transsion. Further, it also had a design win in Samsung’s Galaxy A series”.

The rapid uptake of 5G has also boosted UNISOC's business; making UNISOC a leading 5G chip supplier. The company  is further expanding chip applications to industrial  sectors,  such  as  smart  logistics,  power  generation,  manufacturing  and mining. For 2022, UNISOC will be focusing on 5G and will continue the upward growth by increasing its brand presence and will continuously strive to achieve its mission of building ‘5G for Everyone’.

