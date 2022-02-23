UNISOC Expands Global Market Share in IoT and Smartphone AP

UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communication and IoT chipsets is expanding its global market share in IoT and smartphone AP . As per Counterpoint report, UNISOC surpassed Qualcomm to lead in the 4G Cat 1 market. Cat 1 bis has gained traction, boosting UNISOC’s market share. UNISOC also held a leading position across the 4G Cat 1, NB-IoT and 2G technologies in Q3 2021.
UNISOC continued the positive momentum in Smartphone SoC domain and recorded shipment growth for the third consecutive quarter in Q3 2021. The company Smartphone SoC market share has also entered double digits during the quarter at 10%
Counterpoint Research Director Dale Gai said, “UNISOC has succeeded in expanding its customer base, securing a series of design wins with major OEMs like HONOR, realme, Motorola, ZTE and Transsion. Further, it also had a design win in Samsung’s Galaxy A series”.
The rapid uptake of 5G has also boosted UNISOC's business; making UNISOC a leading 5G chip supplier. The company is further expanding chip applications to industrial sectors, such as smart logistics, power generation, manufacturing and mining. For 2022, UNISOC will be focusing on 5G and will continue the upward growth by increasing its brand presence and will continuously strive to achieve its mission of building ‘5G for Everyone’.
