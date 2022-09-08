Uniswap, Decentraland, and Keninah Concord: Three Crypto Tokens to Help You Survive the Bear Market

The bear market cycle is here again, and investors must survive until market sentiment changes. The survival skills needed for investors to survive these turbulent cryptocurrency markets include research, attention to detail, and avoiding unnecessary risk. In addition, investors need to ensure their portfolios are protected from market volatility. Therefore, investors need to implement strategies that allow them to navigate the volatility while securing investment capital. This process can be tricky, but it can be achieved with the right approach. For example, one way to insulate your portfolio from volatility is by converting all tokens to stablecoins. This will stabilize your assets and keep you in a position to act when you spot an opportunity.
Another method to protect yourself during a bear market is to search for crypto projects that have suffered a temporary devaluation due to the current market volatility. Uniswap (UNI), Decentraland (MANA), and Keninah Concord (KEN) are three crypto tokens that will help your portfolio survive the bear market.
Ethereum's Exchange
Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange that allows users to trade ERC-20 tokens. It uses an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model to facilitate smart contract transactions. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and use its blockchain standards. The Uniswap protocol is the most popular DEX on the Ethereum blockchain. Since its initial launch in 2018, Uniswap has become the place for swapping ERC-20 tokens. Uniswap uses liquidity pools that are funded by users known as liquidity providers. Liquidity providers deposit their tokens into smart contracts called liquidity pools and receive a share of the trading fees.
The UNI token is its governance token. Users can vote on and propose changes to the protocol. The Uniswap DAO has over three hundred thousand members deciding to allocate its $1.6 billion. Any treasury user can join the DAO with UNI governance tokens.
Main Metaverse
Decentraland (MANA) is a metaverse built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The Decentraland metaverse is an inclusive and open virtual space where users are free to meet others and engage in various activities. Users can interact, play, transact, and attend virtual events in the Decentraland metaverse. Decentraland is an immersive virtual 3D experience that aims to help users get acquainted with the metaverse. It incorporates community, commerce, lifestyle, and fun activities to unite users.
The MANA is the utility token of the Decentraland metaverse. It would facilitate user transactions and enable other decentraland ecosystem activities. MANA uses the ERC-20 token standard, making it fully compatible with the Ethereum Network. Users would have full control over the items they own in the decentraland metaverse. These items can be used as the owners deem fit. The Decentraland metaverse is an open world where users are free to explore and be themselves without any restrictions.
Conscious Exchange
Keninah Concord (KEN) is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows users in war-devastated areas to perform financial transactions. The project was born out of the necessity to create a stable financial pipeline using blockchain technology. It hopes to replace traditional financial institutions that are not as reliable during a crisis. The Keninah Concord network transparently allows donors to send money to receivers using its distributed ledger technology. The network solves donations issues such as accountability, transparency, and speed. Furthermore, Keninah Concord will connect donors and recipients in a safe environment where they can connect.
The ongoing KEN presale allows you to get bonuses and join the community early. You can stack bonuses when you purchase the KEN token during this pre-sale. If you purchase KEN tokens in the first stage of the pre-sale, you receive a 9% bonus in KEN tokens. In the second stage, you receive a 7% bonus. You can also earn bonuses by referring your friends to purchase tokens at the pre-sale.
