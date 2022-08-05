Untold Fortune Could Await Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), And Fantom (FTM)

The rise of digital assets has been one of the decade's most exciting trends. With Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Fantom (FTM) paving the way, countless fortunes have been made and could be made again. Although the prices of these assets are susceptible to significant fluctuation, the blockchain technology powering them has enormous potential. What is so exciting about these initiatives?
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo (GLO) appears to be an exception to the market-wide bear market, which is still affecting the majority of cryptocurrencies. Freshman GLO, built on a fast and scalable Ethereum network, has a novel ultra-burn function, guaranteeing investors a stable monthly income stream by profiting from continuously limiting supply and increased price.
The effort to build a dual-burning method to increase scarcity and preserve the price of $GLO has made the project reasonably popular among cryptocurrency gem hunters.
In addition, Uniglo.io offers a one-of-a-kind vault for storing its NFTs and digital assets and protecting the native coin $GLO.
Investors' confidence in the exchange's legitimacy and long-term prospects improved due to the Uniglo team's KYC compliance, resulting in an immediate 25 percent spike in the price of GLO tokens.
Bitcoin (BTC)
The first and most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is frequently viewed as a store of value or "digital gold." Bitcoin's popularity as a payment mechanism is rising, paving the way to change the future as more individuals become acquainted with cryptocurrencies and their advantages.
After falling below $18,000, it was expected that BTC prices would continue to decline. However, it has since persisted and even sparked a remarkable comeback to $23,244. Bitcoin has witnessed waves of volatility in recent months. The market has fluctuated due to crypto retail failures, with Terra, 3AC, and Celsius leading the charge. However, as August approaches, current data indicate that a major recovery is imminent. BTC will proudly remain in its leading position, making now a perfect time for investors to get it at a lower cost.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) is a "smart contract" platform that permits developers to build decentralized apps (dApps). Ethereum's usage as a payment platform is limited, but its development potential is immense. With the approaching full network merging, ETH will be completely rid of proof-of-work and function exclusively on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, generating a great deal of excitement.
ETH is still offered at a discount to its all-time high, and a crazed price increase is anticipated with the upcoming fork on the mainnet.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom (FTM) provides passive income staking incentives in addition to being a highly scalable ecosystem for developing various blockchain applications. Even though prices remain somewhat lower than their all-time highs, most analysts foresee significant growth for FTM. Now may be a good moment to buy the dip, as it is undoubtedly selling at a substantial discount.
Final Overview
These predictions may seem far-fetched, but it’s important to remember that the cryptocurrency industry is still in its infancy and digital assets have a long way to go before they reach their full potential.
Despite their different use cases, Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Fantom (FTM) have one big thing in common: They’re all digital assets with real-world use cases and potential for untapped growth.
If you're eager to switch from popular cryptocurrencies to rare crypto jewels, Uniglo (GLO) could be a good choice.
