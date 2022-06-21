UpOnly Move Closer to Play-to-Earn Success After Securing Massive Interest in Funding Rounds

The crypto platform focused on play-to-earn gamers is set to launch Metaverse projects that will change the future of online games.
UpOnly is well on its way to becoming a defining data directory in the gaming industry. In a sector that shows fast-growing competition, they are carving a name for themselves as an innovative brand with an innovative platform. Play-to-earn is the technology of the future of NFT and bitcoin collaboration, and UpOnly is set to be at the top of the league – particularly after the massive success of their initial funding rounds.
Who are UpOnly?
UpOnly is the first play-to-earn gaming analytics and prediction platform. Not only can they analyze user feedback from big data produced by gaming, but they can also use that data to predict the following trends. As you can imagine, this platform would be of massive value and importance both to the big names in gaming and future collaborative partnerships between gaming, NFTs, and cryptocurrency.
UpOnly has its currency which they use to reward players that opt for their system. They use $UPO to reward those that play through them. This method of rewarding players for time spent in-game is set to revolutionize the way we play. It is the first to offer a decentralized predictions platform where it can predict the potential future of large-scale events.
You can follow the brand on Twitter or visit their website to learn more about them.
UpOnly Secures Early-Stage Funding Partners
Thanks to their innovation and foresight into the future of how we play, UpOnly received an impressive outpouring of support from investors in those initial stages. There was so much interest in the project that the brand had a free choice of who to select. They opted for investors that would add value to the idea rather than those that sought to gain ROI. The group secured funding by the end of trading in 2021, leaving plenty of time for the team to organize their online show, held in April 2022. They gave away a share of 60,000 USDT to exchange for UPO during the play.
UpOnly received such astonishing success in their funding round that they managed to land big names in the industry. Experts in driving change to decentralized infrastructure in crypto 4YF Capital are one of their biggest supporters. In addition, promotional investment opportunists MarsDAO followed them, leveraging their unique network of influencers to help promote the project.
DCT Capital, the blockchain and crypto investment fund, was chosen for its managers and experience in gaming and Metaverse projects. Even venture capitalist investment group AR Ventures were selected to add to the UpOnly developmental network. In addition, UpOnly partnered with Whitelist Ventures, firms in Dubai, and with Oxbull. Tech has an influential background in providing enormous returns for all projects it touches.
With such an impressive array of project backers, we can expect big things from this innovative platform in the coming months.