Upper Lower Split: The Best Workout Plan? 4 Day Bodybuilding Workout | Muscle & Strength

Trainers are able to debate and argue about the training method and its principles for hours and hours. However, the debate can only go so far. We who are based on research understand that some methods of training are superior to other methods.
If you're looking to assist your clients achieve maximum gains , then you must think about upper and lower splits. This kind of routine divides training into upper and lower-body exercises.
Split sessions that are more often than every week will significantly increase your hypertrophy and strength gains. You'll see more results than if you were trying to target every muscle group once a week. Read on to discover all the details you require in order to persuade your client to try lower and upper splits a go.
What are Workout Splits?
The term "workout split" refers to the method you divide your workout regimen every week. If you train your leg workouts one day, and arms on the other, this is a split in your workout. You could also divide your workout according to certain types of movements like pushing or pulling.
In general, however, you'll be working out in a split based on the body part. Based on the split, you may be training on one muscle group or region every day.
Workout Divides Benefits
The split of your strength training lets you focus on a particular region of your body, or just one muscle group at a time. Instead of performing a 20-minute whole body workout, for example it is possible to focus for 20 minutes working on only your shoulders, biceps and chest. This kind of targeted approach will result in better muscle-building results.
Splits for training are frequently used in bodybuilding due to this reason. In fact, a famous investigation with more than 127 bodybuilders who competed reported that all of them utilized a split workout method (1).
Split training can also lower the possibility of fatigue. You'll certainly be able to exhaust the muscle group you're training. However, if you exercise all over your body, you may become exhausted after performing your chest and biceps that you are putting less effort into your hamstrings and quads. A split workout can avoid this problem.
4-Workout Workout Split Option
There's many ways to split a workout. There are four options to choose that you can pick.
Option 1 Upper/Lower Split
This split involves segregating the upper and lower exercise routines for the body. For day one, which is the higher body days it is important to train your shoulders, chest back, biceps, and the triceps. When you are working on your lower body you work the glutes, hip flexors and quads, hamstrings and calf muscles.
Every type of workout is done twice every week. The workout plan for this split could include upper body workouts on Monday and Wednesday while doing lower on Friday and Tuesday. After that, you plan one day off between.
If you are doing an upper/lower split, perform only one or two exercises per body portion. A different option would be to incorporate compound exercises. They are workouts that use at least two of these muscles simultaneously. Pull-ups, push-ups, or bench presses comprise all upper-body compound exercises.
It is a great exercise option for people who has limited time for gym. The only thing they need to do is four times per week. It's also a good time to split for people who are new to the sport. Because each body part is targeted by just one or two exercises, they won't need much strength in the beginning.
Option 2. Part Splitting of the Body Part Split
The body-part split is training one to three body parts during each workout. The training sessions is conducted twice every week. This allows the muscle to have adequate recovery time.
This split of workouts is ideal for those who are interested in growing their muscles. When you work the body part you want to work on twice each week, you are capable of increasing strength and size.
When performing the body parts splits it is common to join a larger muscle to smaller muscle in the same place. If you're working your chest, for instance it is possible to also work the triceps. A common body split is back and Biceps.
It is possible to exercise multiple times each week by splitting your parts of your body. It is possible to do chest and triceps on one day then back and biceps the next day, and then shoulders and legs the next. Rest for a day, then do the same workout repeatedly.
Option 3: Bro Split
The bro split works comparable to an portion of the body split. However, every training session requires only the one group of muscles at. If you're doing legs and arms days today you're performing bro split.
In this section training, you work every day. Alongside legs and arms it is possible to add chest, shoulders, and back. This will require five days of splits per week. Because you'll be working on each team so hard you should plan two days of relaxation.
One drawback in this workout is the sole muscles it targets in the lower part of the body are the legs. However, it is a great workout split for those with higher-level strength goals.
Option 4 Option 4: Split the Push Pull Leg
This split of workouts is similar to the split between upper and lower. But, the exercises for the upper part of your body are divided by push and pull exercises. Similar to the bro split muscle groups, the legs are the main focus, whereas all the lower body.
This split of workouts encompasses three kinds of exercises performed by powerlifters. For example, on a pull day you could exercise with deadlifts. For the day of push you can do the bench press. an alternative. The leg day can be Squats or similar exercises.
If you're looking to build strength, you should aim for less repetitions using more weights. If you're looking to increase the size of your muscle then increase the amount of training you do. It is possible to do this by setting a goal for a more intense number of reps and setting.
What's the benefits of an Exercise Using the Upper and Lower Parts?
One of the major benefits of this split-workout is the chance to maximize the time you train and recover. It allows you to rest your lower body while working your upper body, and in reverse.
This is a great option for those who suffer from tendonitis or other problems and require to take a break for a couple of days between exercises. You could also schedule more special training for your days off and is ideal for athletes. Upper lower splits are ideal for powerlifters. It's an ideal split for the upper body bench workouts as well as their lower body deadlifts and squats. Let's explore the benefits of these exercises a little more in the following sections.
The Upper/Lower Split maximizes hypertrophy.
Research suggests that exercising muscles more than once every week is essential to maximize gains in muscles mass. This can be explained with the fact that dividing the upper and lower body workouts can allow for greater training.
Two workouts for each muscle every week, you are able to include more sets, reps and weight. The higher volume of training is more beneficial for hypertrophy than a less intense training program.
Three causes of increases of hypertrophy:
● Mechanical tension Mechanical tension it is created by lifting weights that are heavy.
● Muscle injury Damage to musclesdamage in the muscle tissues which grows stronger and more due to exercises to build strength, and in particular exaggerated actions.
● Metabolic stress Metabolic stressthis is the accumulation of chemical byproducts from anaerobic metabolism.
Why would you want to Increase Hypertrophy?
Many people associate the size of their muscles with strength. However, strength and size are two distinct things. This is why the best methods for building strength aren't necessarily the best methods to build the muscle mass.
Hypertrophy can be essential to increase the size of your muscles. So when you're looking to increase the size of your muscles, you'll want to boost hypertrophy.
What is the best rep Of Hypertrophy?
The recommended number of reps to build muscle mass is distinct from that of repetitions that are recommended to build strength. This is why you must consider your goals for fitness to decide the amount of reps you must complete. The majority of books suggest six to 12 reps for building the muscle mass you desire through hypertrophy. A lesser number of reps than six are suggested for building muscle strength.
Why Do More Training Often Increase Muscle Growth?
Training volume increases is the most important factor that causes metabolic stress. As mentioned above metabolic stress is among of the three main causes of hypertrophy. It is often neglected in the development of muscle however it could be responsible for as much as 25 % of the hypertrophy.
Nonathletes vs. Athletes
Like all aspects of exercise, split-workout methods don't work for everyone. A significant paper on training intensity and hypertrophy examined 140 studies and concluded that splits could require tweaking slightly for novices as well as more experienced athletes and lifting (2).
Why wouldn't non-athletes need a rigorous upper and lower split workout plan?
The study suggests that, for trained and novice non-athletes as well as beginners in the gym, exercising every body part or muscles three times per week is the most effective way to make gains.
A number of earlier studies have shown that a 3-day-per-week exercise routine can be effective, but the subjects in these studies were not athletes. It is concluded that non-athletes are most benefiting from four sets for each muscle group or muscle with 60 percent of one repetition max (1RM) 3 times each week. Certain individuals may benefit from minor changes. But the volume, intensity and split is likely to yield the greatest benefits.
What is the average number of days per week Do Athletes Train?
However advanced athletes, competitive lifters and athletes, especially endurance athletes, need an increased amount of training to maintain their improvements, according to research. The best routine that athletes should follow is to exercise each muscle group at least twice every week, and then to work the weights more hard.
How do athletes approach upper and lower Split Exercise?
A good upper/lower split exercise program for athletes and competitive athletes comprises eight sets for each muscle group, at around 85 percent of 1RM twice times every week. This increases the amount of training that boosts hypertrophy.
How often Do You Need to Work Every Muscle?
Studies suggest that muscles generally only require three days of recovery so you should be able to do each at least twice a week.
A study of strengthening for athletes showed that having more sessions each week is more beneficial than one session (3). The study was conducted with two groups of athletes. One group exercised each muscle group twice each week, while the second group trained only once per week.
Both groups saw an increase in hypertrophy. That is, they both saw an increase and expansion of muscle cells. However, their growth in hypertrophy wasn't the same.
The athletes who exercised at least twice per week saw 6.8 percent improvement in hypertrophy after a few weeks and those who exercised just once per week only saw growth that were 3.7 percent. This is nearly twice the gains in hypertrophy for adding an additional session of training per muscle group per week.
Training Frequency During Split Workouts
If you'd like to try an exercise split program with a customer, establish the frequency of training. You can arrange a 3-day workout split with your customer, or a 4 day split for workouts or a 6-day split, for example.
Splits of training that are less frequent might be a good option for clients who are an inexperienced or has a limited amount of time. For more advanced clients, it is possible to require six days of splits to maintain their progress. An increased frequency of training can assist them in achieving the maximum gains in muscle.
Since workout splits can work specific muscles more than others the scheduling of time off is crucial. This gives muscles enough time to heal. A proper recovery is essential to increase the strength of your muscles and increasing their size. It's also essential to avoid injuries.
What Muscle Groups Should You Work Out For Each Day at The Gym?
The addition of a training session for each muscle group every week doesn't necessarily mean you'll require more gym sessions. In fact, it is possible to boost the number of sessions for each muscle group by working on multiple muscle groups at each time. If you are doing an upper/lower split exercise program, you'll work the muscles in the lower half of your body daily in the gym.
When you are focusing upon more than one muscles muscle group during a session, be sure that you allow your muscles enough time to heal. High-intensity interval training is now well-known. However, the lack of time for recovery for this type of exercise can be harmful. Getting the proper amount of recovery time using upper and lower splits can help you get the most from the effects that you can achieve from training.
Schedule Strength Training Split Sessions for Split Sessions
The scheduling of your training schedule shouldn't be too difficult. Below is an easy-to-follow plan for scheduling your training splits as part of the four or three-day exercise schedule.
How many Strength Training and Conditioning Classes Should You Do Each Week?
A typical week that includes an upper and lower split routine appears like this:
● Monday - upper body
● Tuesday - lower body
● Wednesday--rest day
● Thursday - upper body
● Friday - lower body
● Saturday--rest day
● Sunday--rest day
Rest days are when you take breaks from training for strength. Ideally, they should be active days for recovery. They're great for a gentle aerobic workout, such as slow jogging or walk, or any other activity that is low-intensity. Of course, the dates for each split may be different but this is a great place to begin.
A variation of the traditional four-day upper/lower split is the three-day training program.
One week:
● Monday - Lower body
● Tuesday--rest day
● Wednesday - upper body
● Thursday--rest day
● Friday - Lower body
● Saturday--rest day
● Sunday--rest day
Week two:
● Monday - upper body
● Tuesday--rest day
● Wednesday--lower body
● Thursday--rest day
● Friday - upper body
● Saturday--rest day
● Sunday--rest day
The split schedule is similar to the four-day split however, it is a bit lower intensity of each group. This is a great plan for busy people who are able to only go to the gym 3 times a week.
Don't forget about cardio!
The word "cardio" It is usually linked to fat loss more than muscle strength or muscle training. It is nevertheless important to keep in mind to incorporate cardiovascular exercise in your routine, even if you're not attempting to shed weight. Cardio workouts will keep your heart healthy and healthy.
If you're dealing with clients who are who are interested in losing weight, it's important to keep in mind this strengthening exercises could prove more efficient than aerobic exercise at creating weight loss.
How often should you perform the cardio while you are lifting weights?
If you are working with clients with limited time, it is possible to add a half hour of cardio after each session of strength training. Make use of high-intensity intervals in order to maximize the amount of time they spend.
Your clients who are self-motivated can likely manage to get in a workout at their own pace through the elliptical in the gym or taking an exercise at home. They can incorporate cardio when they feel it is best. Encourage these motivated clients to stick to low intensity exercises on days off.
Workout Description
Lower and upper workouts are believed to be the ideal way to train for those who want to increase lean muscle mass naturally.
It maximizes the benefits of the three elements that are required in exercises to build hypertrophy
1. Mechanical tension
2. Muscle damage
3. Metabolic stress
When you split your workouts into your upper body muscles and lower body muscles you will be able to maximize your training frequency as well as volume allocation in a manner that allows for the highest intensity during any session.
This means that the split permits you to work each muscle group with greater frequency as well as spread the load to allow plenty of duration in which to replenish.
If you're recuperating better and working more frequently, you'll gain.
What is an Upper/Lower Split?
A split in your upper and lower workout is a form of training that breaks your workouts into two distinct categories upper body exercise day and low-body exercise days.
When you do your upper body workouts you'll train the muscles of your upper body. This could include back, shoulders, chest and biceps. Also, the triceps, bice traps, forearms, as well as perhaps the core.
On days of lower body exercise it is important to focus on the muscles of your lower body. This could include the lower back as well as the quads, hamstrings glutes, calves, as well as perhaps the core.
In the traditional split of upper and lower there's no crossover between the days. Some may use more focused days that focus on upper body, and one muscle group in the lower part of the body that may be struggling and reverse. For any split, it's essential to tailor your workout to meet your own goals and requirements.
Can Beginners Perform Upper and Lower Splits?
Beginning students are absolutely competent in performing upper lower exercise splits.
The majority of training techniques are common across training experiences. The only thing that might be different is the amount of weight and possibly the volume and the addition in more sophisticated training methods should they be required.
If you're just starting out but, upper/lower exercises are definitely a great way to begin with. You might also try out all-body workouts and decide which you like the most and is most effectively for your goals, abilities and life style.
The following workout can be an excellent exercise for beginners to lift. You might want to think about taking a look at the total volume and removing sets when needed to maximize recovery. They might also wish to take out the negatives with emphasis in the event of need.
Another way to make lower and upper exercises accessible to beginners is to alter the training time from four days of training each week to three sessions.
A typical week that follows this strategy might be:
● Monday Upper Workout
● TuesdayRest
● Wednesday: Lower Workout
● Thursday Rest
● Friday Upper Workout
● SaturdayRest
● Saturday:Rest
If you want to continue this way it is best to continue doing the exercises listed below on the days you train.
Upper and Lower Bodybuilding Workout Overview
This is a muscle-building exercise I've been doing lately since I'm working out more often in commercial gyms. It works great with and without, a partner in training. If you are training with a friend I suggest taking your time between sets to keep it short. Once your partner's set is completed, you'll need to waste very little time before starting the next set.
Upper and Lower Workout Schedule
Every training day is well-balanced. The first part of the day is to challenge major muscle groups by doing 3 set of compound exercises or machine exercises. Then, you continue by completing an exercise group by using an exercise that is more isolated and usually focuses on using negatives of 3 seconds. In the end, you'll exercise smaller muscle groups using 3 sets of each, employing negatives for 3 seconds whenever it is appropriate.
Here is the schedule for training:
● Monday - Upper Body
● Tuesday Lower Body
● Wednesday - Rest
● Thursday - Upper Body
● Friday Lower Body
● Friday - Rest
● Saturday - - Rest
Upper Body Training Days
Training days for upper body follow this plan:
● Chest - 3 sets, compound
● Back - 3 sets, compound
● Shoulders 3 sets compound
● Chest 2 sets Isolation or machine/moderate compound. Make use of 3 second negatives if it is appropriate.
● Back Two sets either isolation as well as machine/moderate compound. Make use of negatives 3 seconds in situations where it is appropriate.
● Shoulders 2 sets, isolated or machine/moderate compound. Make use of 3 second negatives if it is logical.
● Triceps 3 sets isolation exercises or machine/cable. Utilize 3 second negatives when it is logical.
● Biceps 3 sets isolation exercises or machine/cable. Utilize 3 second negatives when it is logical.
Day Training for the Lower Body
Training days for lower body adhere to this plan:
● Quads - 3 sets, compound
● Hamstrings - 3 sets, compound
● Calves 3 sets either taxing machines or isolated
● Quads two sets Isolation or machine/moderate compound. Use negatives with 3 seconds in situations where it is logical.
● Hamstrings 2- sets Isolation and machine/moderate compounds. Make use of 3 second negatives when it is logical.
● Calves Two sets either isolation as well as machine/moderate compound. Make use of 3 second negatives when it is logical.
● Abs 3 sets machines/cables, isolation exercises.
● Abs Obliques, Lower Back or Obliques 3 sets, isolation exercises or machine/cable.
Monday: Workout for the Upper Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Bench Press
3
6-12
Barbell Row
3
6-12
Situated Overhead Dumbbell Press
3
8-12
Pec Dec - 3 sec negative
2
10-12
Lat V-Bar Pull Down 3 seconds negative
2
10-12
Side Lateral Raise
2
10-15
Cable Tricep Extensions 3 seconds negative
3
8-12
Cable Curls - 3 sec negative
3
8-12
Tuesday The Lower Body Workout
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Squats
3
6-12
Steady Leg Deadlifts
3
8-12
Standing Calf Raise
3
10-15
Leg Extensions - 3 sec negative
2
10-12
Leg Curl - 3 sec negative
2
10-12
Seated Calf Raise 3 seconds negative
2
10-12
Cable Crunch 3 second negative
3
10-12
Cable Pull Through with Rope
3
10-12
Thursday The Upper Body Workout
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Inline Dumbbell Bench Press
3
8-12
Rack Deadlifts 3" or 5" off the ground
3
5-8
Military Press
3
8-12
Machine Chest Press - 3 sec negative
2
8-12
Pull-Ups also known as Machine Rows 3 seconds negative
2
8-12
Machine Shoulder Press - 3 seconds negative
2
8-12
Dumbbell Curls 3 sec negative
3
8-12
Machine Tricep Dip 3 seconds negative
3
8-12
Friday: Lower Body Workout for the Lower Body
Exercise
Sets
Reps
Leg Press
3
10-20
Dumbbell The Deadlift of Stiff Legs
3
8-12
Leg Hold Calf Raise
3
10-15
Hack Squat
2
8-12
Seated Leg Curl 3 seconds negative
2
10-12
Seated Calf Raise 3 second negative
2
10-12
Planks
3
60 seconds
Hyperextension
3
10-12
Upper and Lower Workout FAQs
Below is a list of the top frequently asked questions regarding this particular upper/lower exercise.
The questions were ones we observed we were asked frequently from the feedback section.
Check them out to see whether your query is addressed. If not, make sure to leave your comment and we'll attempt to address your query as best we can to our abilities.
1. What is a 3rd Negative?
The negative part that lifts is its lifting or eccentric part. For example, in bench press the negative is lower the bar towards your chest.
A negative time of 3 seconds will make this portion of the lift take three seconds to complete.
2. What is it that makes this routine an introductory workout?
The volume in this exercise routine is adequate for a beginner-level student.
If you'd like to improve the quality of your workout it is possible to keep increasing the weights you use over time or increase the amount by adding more sets.
Each workout routine are suitable for any level of expertise. It's just the matter of knowing how you can ensure that your training is effective according to your goals, capabilities and personal preferences.
3. How Much Time Should I Take to Rest Between Sets?
The length of time between rest breaks usually doesn't really matter in the scope of it all, or at the least in my personal experience.
Usually, they're used to keep exercises more focused.
They also will depend on the overall effort that is put into a exercise. As you gain strength it is possible that you require longer periods of rest between sets.
A best practice is 60-90 seconds based on the workout. For more complex movements within an exercise routine that is focused on hypertrophy it is recommended to dedicate the full 90 seconds or more to recuperate before beginning the next exercise.
In the case of isolation lifts or other additional movements, you might need to make rest intervals shorter, as you'll require less time to recover.
To summarize Rest as you need to.
4. Why are there so many Deadlift Variations?
The deadlift is a muscle-building exercise. Every variation will place an emphasis on various body parts that it is training.
Stiff leg deadlifts let you maximize the amount of poundage you're using for the workout as it's a barbell-based compound. If done correctly you should find that the majority of the strain should be placed on your glutes and hamstrings.
For deadlifts with racks the barbell is raised with the emphasis placed on the traps and the upper back.
Deadlifts with dumbbells that are stiff will continue to work out the hamstrings as well as the glutes. Your grip is the most restrictive factor for this particular variation since it's harder to grip dumbbells as compared to barbells.
Finally, hyperextensions, when done correctly will put the majority of the stress onto the glutes.
At the end of the day should you not feel confident performing these numerous different hip hinges, then you're allowed to modify the template to a degree that better meets your requirements.
5. Can I Workout If I'm Following A Keto Diet?
Yes, you are able to use this program in conjunction with any type of diet.
However, keto diets aren't always the best choice to increase muscle strength and boosting performance during your training.
Every person is unique, however. Maintain your diet as well as exercise the ways you find most effective for you.
6. Can I add Cardio?
Yes you can include cardio in this program. The duration and type of the cardio will be determined by your objectives and time constraints.
If you're struggling in time, it is possible to include the HIIT cardio session towards the conclusion of your workouts on the days you train.
Based on your objectives, you may include the steady state cardio during the days you are off as a method of active recovery.
7. Should I increase the weight Each Set?
You can add weight each time you do a set if you are a fan of doing your exercises in an pyramidal set style. It is also possible to maintain them as straight sets. Whichever option you choose is the best option.
The only caveat is, for building muscle, you must to achieve an overload that is progressive. This can be achieved by various methods. The easiest way to measure is by increasing the amount of weight being used in a session with time.
Everyone is different. As long as you're making improvements to the weight you're employing at any time you're able to do this, you'll be able to see the outcomes.
8. Do I have to add core exercises?
It is possible to add additional essential exercises to this program if you'd enjoy. But, based on the goals you have the addition of additional core exercises might not be required.
If you're trying to strengthen your midsection you'll do better focusing on creating a deficit in calories and enhancing your strength throughout the your program.
If your aim is to build the strength of your fundamental strength then you should incorporate any additional exercises for stability as you feel is appropriate according to your capacity, level of experience and your ultimately, your goals.
9. Are women able to perform this exercise?
Absolutely!
Women can use this exercise to achieve whatever goals they have. It is possible to think about changing the exercises they perform based on their own objectives (a majority of women prefer to concentrate on growing their glutes) But it's already pretty heavy on the hamstring and glutes with the deadlift exercises and might not need any further modifications.
10. How do I warm up?
Each warm-up is different depending on the individual level of mobility.
For a guide about how to create an the proper warm-up routine, take a look at this post.
What is the most common reason to Feel stressed or lose motivation for your workout Do You Have a Workout Plan?
It's normal to be overwhelmed by your exercise routine and feel demotivated. There are some steps you can take to ease stress and increase motivation. When it comes to fitness, it'll always be the case that you must take the best option for you and your client.
The research shows, however that the most efficient and efficient method of scheduling exercise is to break sessions into upper and lower-body workouts. In this way, you should make an effort to get your clients in the gym to strengthen at least once every week to maintain the best fitness and health.
Are you looking forward to the excitement of achieving your fitness goals? Make money from your passion for fitness by learning how to design the most effective fitness programs by taking the ISSA's Individual Training training course. You can have a rewarding and satisfying job helping clients achieve their goals for performance!
