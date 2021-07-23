Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2021! Learn the Science of Conscious Success with a ProDegree

In today’s corporate career, learning the fundamentals is just the start of the journey. To truly achieve success and grow in their career, one needs to ensure they acquire the right set of skills along with practical knowledge.
Here is where Imarticus can help learners find their direction in landing their dream job. With Imarticus’ Prodegree, specialize in the stream of your choice. Backed by an industry-endorsed curriculum, it prepares you to face the job you want with the perfect skills.
The Prodegree by Imarticus not just focuses on grasping concepts theoretically, but also brings in practical training and industry mentorship to make you the perfect fit. Imarticus also helps in gaining placements once the course is completed to help you find your dream job in 2021.
Prodegree at Imarticus
The Prodegree course is designed in collaboration with the industry’s leading experts. Thus, the course is tailored to match what the industry is looking for in a professional. These courses can be availed by freshers or executive professionals trying to climb up the corporate ladder.
The courses are a blend of technology and live sessions by industry experts to give you a 360 learning experience. Here are some of the Prodegree certifications you can avail:
Finance
Whether you’re looking for financial analyst training or want to take up a credit analyst course, Imarticus has created Prodgree courses with the help of KPMG India and Moody’s Analytics.
● Financial Analysis Prodegree in collaboration with KPMG in India
● 13-week financial analyst training
● Topics covered: Accounting and financial modeling, valuation and corporate strategy, equity research, mergers, and acquisitions
● Projects & Case studies include Project Blue Nile, Equity research report, and more.
● Credit Risk and Underwriting Prodegree in Collaboration with Moody’s Analytics
● 14-week credit analyst course
● Topics covered: Macro-economic overview, credit underwriting, credit elements, credit administrations, and regulations
● Projects & Case studies include risk assessment/analytics, financial statement analysis, projections, and more.
Analytics
AI and the application of machine learning are seeing steep growth in today’s economy. Data science training online can help you advance your career by giving you the right tools to become an expert on the topic. Here are some courses in Analytics you can pursue:
● Data science with KPMG in India
● 23-week data science training online
● Capstone projects by KPMG in India
● Real business case studies
Why take up a Prodegree Certification?
Prodegree lets you learn from the industry’s best experts and guides the path to practical thinking. With big brand case studies, capstone projects, and more, the certification is designed to bring the best skills to your profile.
After earning your certification, Imarticus ensures that you have the opportunity for placements in leading companies. It not just provides guidance but also helps in resume building, profile enhancements and even prepares you for the interview.
For the right career growth, every professional needs to constantly upskill. The Prodegree ensures that the learners not just benefit from the experts but also put to practice what they have learnt in real scenarios.
With cutthroat competition to get better job placement, having an edge like the Prodegree which is industry-approved is beneficial.