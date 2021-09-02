URL & Heading - Your Business Horoscope: Best Business Astrologer

The celestial bodies control every aspect of human life, and business is included in that. Business astrology is the means to understand the role of planets and their positions in an individual's birth chart, which tells what is better for a person job or business? And further guides to select the best business according to kundli. Don't forget all business will not suit a person and all persons cannot do the same business. It is the job of astrologers to analyse and inform the client about the way business yoga is formed in a birth chart. This can be achieved through a detailed study of your business horoscope or horoscopes in the case of a couple. Apart from a person's efforts, skills, education and resources, a business needs a suitable business yoga to materialize into a success. India's top astrologer, Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, gave some useful insights on how to see business success in horoscope. He says the first and foremost point to decide is whether one should do the business or job? Your horoscope clearly indicates what suits you better job or business per your horoscope. He elaborated on many other points on this subject regarding business horoscope. Some of the points are described below.
What to do job or business according to horoscope
Astrology has pre-defined guidelines about whether your career will shine in a job or in business venture. It is your date of birth, your horoscope, which helps an astrologer arrive at this decision. You have won half the battle if you can get your astrologer to help you decide between a job and entrepreneurship. However, let me clarify that it is not an easy decision to make. Your attitude towards business, your personal capabilities, and the confidence you have in your ability to do business are other factors that your astrologer will consider before arriving at a conclusion. As per the birth chart, the 10th house and its Lord are the basis of your professional countenance in life. The 3rd house and its Lord reveal the extent of your initiative, courage to take risks and speculative powers regarding a profession or business. We study 5th house and its Lord to assess a person's knowledge and intuition, both of which are necessary for a businessman to gain traction in the chosen field. Another house that is instrumental in determining your prospects vis-à-vis business, according to kundli is the 7th house and its Lord. The 9th house and its Lord determines your financial prowess, foreign travels, and favours headed your way from Govt. and other authorities. The 11th house and its Lord inform about a person's luck and the gains they will enjoy in life.
Whenever you decide to go for a business, always consult an experienced astrologer who will study your business horoscope properly and issue guidelines based on supportive astrological combinations.
Select the best business by date of birth
Once you settle that you can do business according to your horoscope, the next most important decision is to select the best business by date of birth. A deeper analysis of an individual's horoscope, including the position of the planets in different houses, will indicate the most suitable business according to Horoscope. However, at the same time, a person's intent, skills, education, personal efforts and resources at disposal also have a significant role in the success of your business. Your birth details give out the information about all these factors, which, in turn, help people to determine which business to go for. Read two relevant references to understand this particular point.
A famous business tycoon in India of Yesteryears who excelled in his ancestral businesses acquired many other businesses in different fields, did very well in all till here. But suddenly lost everything while ventured into Airline business. It is not that Airline as a business was bad as many others scaled the peak in the same business. But this business was not suitable to the former.
The same way, a famous business house stopped a particular brand business that was famous for decades and ventured into altogether new businesses. Some good sense must have prevailed there to make such decisions. This person selects the businesses with a lot of diligence, attains phenomenal success in all but has not gone back to the brand for which this business house was known initially. So, let me tell you, what business suits you as per your birth chart played a very decisive role in all this.
How astrology helps in business decisions
To determine which business you will excel in, you need to analyse the level of strength of different planets in your birth chart because every planet supports different business areas. One has to see some important points in business horoscope by date of birth before venturing into any business.
• Not all businesses would work well for you throughout your life. You may better be advised to change the line of business.
• Nor will all businesses be bad for you all the time.
• Business partnerships make a huge difference to a business's success, and your horoscope, or that of your business partner, could also hold the key to keep you aware of any hiccups that might come your way during the partnership.
• A number of people save money to start a business, or borrow a loan, or do business with inherited wealth. There are lots of examples in each category, and business astrology helps you realize whether you should do business with borrowed funds or not.
• Another choice that you may need to make is whether to launch your independent venture or join your family-owned business, if any. It is seen that several successful businesses were run to the ground by the next generation. On the other hand, the new generation infused fresh ideas to take the business to greater heights.
• To select the best name for the business.
• To decide on the location of business.
• Vastu of the business premises.
• To decide on the location of different departments of your business (like the place for plant & machinery, storage, finance, labour room etc.). Let me tell you a piece of small advice by me to a leading business house to change the location of their Finance, and Marketing Heads did the trick. I am not being orthodox here, but such things matter.
• Other areas in which you can take astrology's help before moving ahead are implementing new business ideas and the best time for business expansion etc.
