US Data scientists developed an AI voice based smart Device to assist deaf disability people in understanding and responding to their body languages

With the rapid increase in technology devices in various sectors, Information Technology with AI expertise working diligently to invent AI devices that can drastically improve everyday lives of individuals with inabilities especially deaf and dumb.
We had recently seen that cell phones are an incredible asset that assist clients with a visual weakness. Without a doubt, numerous applications empower them to stay autonomous. For instance, because of Seeing AI, visually impaired people can without much of a stretch read their mail by putting documents under the smartphone camera. Saying that Artificial intelligence innovation can apply to any type of disability profile. Considering all these factors, having that AI expertise with them, Individuals Ms. Dhaya Sindhu Battina and Ms. Lakshmi Surya came up with a smart device that can assist deaf disability people in understanding and responding to their body languages with AI algorithm solutions developed.
US scientist’s experts invented a smart device to assist deaf people to communicate easily addressing one of the major gaps that IT is trying to assist between disability person communication. Ms. Sindhu in her research mentioned that this device increases the listening experience for deaf people by converting the sign language into audio output. Experts designed this device to be worn by the user on their face like the sunglasses while the earphones are worn on the ears. The main features that have been incorporated in this device are the sensors, microcontrollers, LCD module, SD card memory, earphones, and audio amplifier. A sensor is needed in this device to pick the body language especially the hand gestures. This smart voice device functions similarly to a translation system, with the goal of converting sign language into audio.
Device Design- AI Smart Device
The sensors on the front of this smart device are incorporated to capture the sign language which is in analog form. Simply put, the sensors capture the X, Y, and Z coordinate data of the hand gestures, which are simply motions in all angles. Ms. Surya in her research mentioned that the data graphs (hand gestures) are converted into a signal, which is then transmitted to a microcontroller. Essentially, a microcontroller includes a database of hand gestures and the meanings associated with each hand gesture. The microcontroller also incorporates the CPU and an ADC. The analog data will be converted to digital values and matched on a database code for hand movements by the ADC. An audio amplifier at the end of each frame receives the resulting digital values and amplifies them. This device's audio quality is improved by the Sound Amplifier when it is used with earphones, resulting in a more pleasant and smooth listening experience. When the information has been amplified, it will be sent into the earphones that are seen hanging from the device's frames. This invention will have a significant impact on the increasing use of assistive technology, which will allow the deaf community to carry out their everyday tasks with greater ease.
Scientists mentioned that the proposed device will be economically beneficial to the United States by helping more disability people get into the workforce that could otherwise be a challenge without a communication device. Also, this gives the significant impact to the everyday lives of disability people as the assistive technology. From cost standpoint, this smart device is affordable, portable, and highly efficient in converting body language into a voice. It's important to note that although AI development is a key element, voice command is also important. Human resource departments will almost certainly be controlled by artificial intelligence, and many services will be performed by voice assistants. The banking industry is one area that has the potential to be significantly impacted by artificial intelligence and voice command. Machine learning may be used to automate more straightforward operations such as trading, cold calling, and other related operations. For those who utilize this technology, it has the potential to decrease marginalization and enhance independence while also providing them with educational, financial, and social possibilities. This breakthrough will pave the way for new technological trends, particularly in the areas of applications, integration in the medical sector, education, robotics, and other disciplines. This will be a component of the integration of artificial intelligence with economic growth in general. More details about innovation @ https://ijcrt.org/viewfull.php?p_id=IJCRT2110100