US Legal Sector: Update Texas Company Agreement Regulations

Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) are very appealing for startups because of the financial freedom they provide; passthrough taxation and liability that cannot extend into the owner’s personal assets are very strong draws. This meant it was very contentious when Texas, one of the US’s many hubs for startups, updated its legislature regarding the formation of LLCs earlier this year: the Texas Business Organisation Code.
LLC Formation Requirements
Before continuing further forward, it must be observed how LLCs are actually formed. The first requirement is for the owner to fill out a ‘Certificate of Formation’. This is a three-page document filed with the Texas Secretary of State to commence the LLC’s existence. It possesses sovereignty over external matters (such as the LLC’s name or the designation of its registered agent).
In Texas, this requires several pieces of information for a business to be legally accredited, including: the LLC’s name, type and purpose of being formed, principal office’s street and mailing address, registered agent’s name and Texas address, organisers name and whether it will have managers and/or members.
These requirements are fairly straightforward and easy to understand, though a couple are slightly nuanced. When deciding on the name of an LLC, it must abide by its state’s naming requirements. In Texas for example, much like many other states in the US, the company’s name must contain “limited liability company” either in abbreviation or full to indicate it’s nature as a company rather than a person.
Additionally, the name cannot contain any words that allude to a link to the government (e.g. department names or governmental bodies such as the CIA) as there can be no confusion between the government and the private sector. Some words, mainly those referencing specialised careers (such as doctors, accountants and solicitors) must be applied for to be able to be used.
Role of Registered Agents
A registered agent is a person or business entity that is responsible for accepting tax and legal documents on behalf of the LLC. It is their job to receive service of process when the LLC is a party in a legal action (e.g. a lawsuit or summons).
Whilst a registered agent can be anyone within reason (i.e. even employees of the LLC or its owner), there are several requirements for the position. Namely, they must: maintain a registered office in Texas; be an individual, a Texas corporation/LLC, or a foreign corporation/LLC with an identical business and registered office address; and consent to appointment as a registered agent in written or electronic form.
This is one of the non-waivable provisions of the legislature. Where Texas law will, for the most part, defer to the Operating Agreement (below), it cannot be used to waive or modify the provisions of Registered Agents.
Role of Operating Agreements
An LLC’s operating agreement (aka a company agreement) allows members of the LLC to form rules for how they want their LLC to operate; they are frequently referred to as ‘terms’ or ‘provisions’. As explained above, these terms are limited by Texas’s “Non-Waivable Provisions” so that an operating agreement cannot be used to fundamentally circumvent the essence of Texas LLC Laws.
It’s important to note that for LLC with only one member (i.e. only owned by one person), this alone does not mean that an operating agreement is unenforceable because only one person is party to the agreement.
The purpose of an operating agreement is to make it easier to traverse predicaments involving the LLC’s operation. Furthermore if a lawsuit arises, the LLC members will have a document to refer back to when seeking guidance on how to navigate the litigation as efficiently as possible.
There are several standard provisions that have been established as generally necessary, including: each member’s responsibilities, how new members are to be admitted, how existing members can transfer/terminate their membership, how profits and dividends will be distributed and the process for amending the operating agreement itself. It is advisable that LLCs offering specialised services (such as lawyers, accountants or doctors) might need unique terms on top of this.
Concluding Remarks
Limited liability companies are a popular choice for entrepreneurs seeking to establish their own business. For those hoping to set one up in Texas, it is important to be aware of the updates to the Texas Company Agreement Regulations and the effect this has on how an LLC is formed. The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) provides useful resources on how to stay up to date with Texas LLC Laws.