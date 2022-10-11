USA-based company acquires Filmee Keeda, an Indian entertainment website

Founded in 2018, FilmeeKeeda or Filmee Keeda is a rising name in the entertainment industry. Since its inception, the website has seen many changes, from its looks to traffic and follower gains on various social media platforms. However, the one significant gain the movie review site has received is its first overseas collaboration.
About Filmee Keeda
Filmeekeeda.com founded by Mr. Akash Chaudhary in 2018, is a website devoted to film reviews and analyses. It offers readers information on films from all over the world, as well as movie news, movie trailers, and movie reviews. You can read the reviews and ratings to see which movies are worth watching. It provides information on films and film actors. It has a user-friendly interface and is updated regularly with the latest news and film reviews.
Today, Filmee Keeda is becoming one of the fastest-growing websites, all thanks to YouTube & other social media platforms. Nevertheless, this growth didn't come in one day, and the founder of the website worked day and night to ensure that the progress don't stop.
"In my early days, I had to work twice than anyone else around me to ensure that the site runs smoothly. From updating the content daily to staying updated with the news in entertainment industry, I was working passionately. Thanks to my willingness to watch a movie at any point, my passion continues. However, we are not stopping any day, for we wish to be the name on every Indian," said Mr. Akash Chaudhary, founder of Filmeekeeda.com.
The Big News
Mamabee LLC, headed by Mrs. Meghna Deshraj (Native of our Nagpur), has decided to collaborate and expand in the entertainment sector. Her organization has worked actively in the media and ad field since 2014. Along with mamabee.com, there are many other websites that run under her command.
Mrs. Deshraj says, "I don't see the Indian film Industry as Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood or any other wood for that matter. For me, it is 'The Indian Film Industry.' The industry had hit $3.7 billion by 2020 and with the world coming back to track after pandemic, this number is going to grow even more."
Highly motivated and driven with energy, she has an obvious idea of what she wants her ventures to achieve. Her decision to invest in this film review website is a calculated move that will take the website to a new stage of success. Mrs. Deshraj's experience is more than any investment which will allow the website to grow further in the unexplored areas.
"Nothing will change in the terms of the idea and concept on which FK is based. Only the company will witness growth and coverage on both, national & international level. We plan to cater USA audience as well but we won't forget our lovely Indian audience," Meghna adds further.
Future Plans
"We are delighted to have Mrs. Deshraj as our collaborator and mentor. It is the combined effort of our team that has made this possible and now we look forward towards improving our operations while establishing ourselves as world's only entertainment website that never talks NONSENSE," says Akash.
Unlike most, Filmee Keeda pledges to ensure that everyone working or associated with us witnesses a safe, happy, and, more importantly, stress-free working environment.