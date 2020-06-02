Vaibhav Singh Yadav is an ace Boxer all set to add wings to his career

Vaibhav Singh Yadav is a known Professional Boxer who hails from Delhi. He is more known as Ahir Boxer who has won several weight titles winning WBC ABC Silver welterweight title held in Pattaya, Thailand. Besides, he has bagged the Asian Boxing Federation welter title as well. In fact, his professional career in boxing started with the former title in Thailand in 2018.
In his career of two years, he has fought eight fights with seven victories and one loss. He is known for his stance - Southpaw. His early life in Delhi went with doing college from Kirori Mal College completing his graduation from University of Delhi. Currently, as we are still in lockdown with the COVID 19 virus, he is facing a tough time. As his father is a policeman, he has been on a constant duty in the lockdown.
His grandfather is on dialysis, while his father has been discharging his duties in the current lockdown working as a lifelong police officer serving the National Capital. Besides, he is also facing problems in his training and working with his coach or partners. He is not able to go out for his regular workout sessions. Yet, he is giving his best by being with his family and taking care of his fitness and health.