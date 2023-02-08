Valentine 2023 Gift Collection Launched; FlowerAura Aiming For All-time High Sales

Gurugram, Haryana
India’s self-grown gifting brand, FlowerAura, has now officially launched its collection for Valentine’s week 2023. By injecting years of experience, the gifting giant's founders aim to register their all-time high sales. The necessary steps are being planned and implemented for bringing in the numbers.
In a quick media interaction, Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder FlowerAura, talked about the brand’s vision for the upcoming occasion and what all goes into the preparation. He said, “Valentine’s is undoubtedly the biggest occasion to rake in business numbers for the gifting industry. We have a lot of love stories around us depicting the real meaning of trust, loyalty, and respect. With our precisely thought-out collection of gifts, we want to be the medium for people to express and celebrate love without a second thought. After registering a growth of 100% in demand for Valentine products, we deeply studied the trends and how they affect consumer behaviour. We also expanded our search for a variety of products that can work really well. We have focused a lot on improving product experience through quality standards, specific design to speak love, and improved gift packaging.”
While thousands of gift items are available on FlowerAura’s website and mobile application, the brand has kept it precise for the love season as 300+ SKUs are taken live. The gift categories include flowers, chocolates, soft toys, cakes, mugs, cushions, personalised gifts, greeting cards, and more. The exquisite and exclusive range of Valentine day gifts by FlowerAura includes time smiley theme products, love messages in small bottles, a full-fledged valentine's week hamper, scented perfumes, and musical greeting cards.
Through a strong network of stores and delivery partners, FlowerAura has its gift delivery service operational in 600+ cities nationwide. Keeping the high rush through Valentine in focus, more delivery partners are being hired, and a strong execution plan has been created. Around 90 cities are marked for the availability of same-day valentine's gift delivery services. Just like a brand makes its footprint broader and more comprehensive to a larger audience, FlowerAura is also going international and gift delivery is available in the USA, Canada, Australia, and UAE for Valentine season.
Whilst online promotions are in process, FlowerAura has also decided to be there in the trends and has launched its #LamhePyarKe Ad campaign over social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.
About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.
Media Contact:
Suman Patra
suman.patra@floweraura.com
+91-096500 62220
Head - Product and Marketing
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.