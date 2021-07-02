Van Taylor Reveals The Immense Effect A Positive Mindset Can Have On One’s Life

"Where there's a will, there's a way." This age-old adage dates back to the 1600s and is a testament to the power of positive thinking. It's been repeatedly proven regarding both business and health that having a positive mindset can be enough to change a person's life significantly. It's like a domino effect. A person's thoughts naturally affect his actions, which affect everything from success in business to the quality of personal relationships to personal health and a person's perception of the world at large.
Van Taylor, a Black father of seven who has overcome the stereotypes of Black American males by building a seven-figure business, is a walking example of the depths to which a positive mindset can change a person's life. Here, he lists three simple choices that aid in a healthy lifestyle and nurture a positive mindset.
The Importance of a Positive Mindset
Taylor believes that mindset determines people’s daily rituals, dictating everything from what time they wake up to the books they choose to read and which podcasts they listen to. Mindset can determine whether someone follows a workout routine and keeps a healthy diet, it also has an immense effect on creating quality family and personal relationships. All daily habits reflect mindset, which directly affects the ability to achieve positive results in business and life.
Be Authentically Yourself
The first thing people can do to start cultivating a positive mindset is to understand who they are, accept who they are, and be the most authentic version of themselves at all times. Van Taylor would never have enjoyed his biggest successes in life if he had kept suppressing his natural desire to be his own boss, help others, and change the world.
Go All In
One of the only regrets that Taylor has is that it took him ten years to decide to leave his job in corporate America and focus on making his dreams come true. He spent a lot of time working on making other people's dreams come true while neglecting his family and putting his own dreams aside. Finally, he decided to "go all-in", building his own brand and business (which has been wildly successful) while giving back to his community. His philanthropic efforts span across America and globally, changing the world, all thanks to his positive mindset.
Never Quit
Taylor has been a relentless entrepreneur since the ripe age of 13. At that time, he would sell anything to people around his hometown-- from clothes and candy to music and cars. He was such a successful sales kid that he was able to buy his own car without his parents' knowledge when he was just 15 years old. He was 19 when he started his first marketing business, through which he created content for MetroPCS in Oakland, California. This job earned him his first six figures. Over the next 18 years, Taylor started and co-founded several other companies and became an active philanthropist to eradicate poverty in Senegal, Africa. Once he discovered his strengths, he ran with that knowledge and never gave up.
Anyone who wants to be more successful in their business or personal life should take a tip from Van Taylor and cultivate a positive mindset. Making some simple adjustments can be unimaginably life-changing.