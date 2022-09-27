Vanvasi Project India is reviving the skills that made India - The Golden Bird

Hand made products are representing the finest form of slow artisanal luxury in the post covid era. The question arises where does this artisanal talent come from ? It is in the deep lanes of the villages of India. The enormous talent is going waste leading to migration to find jobs in the cities. Vanvasi is a startup company that observed this issue which is common amongst the entire country. They immediately started thinking on the same issue by basic research . Architect Rishabh Sachan is a research based architect, who had worked in the luxury space adjoined with his in-depth research on the lifestyles of fabled Awadh. With the background knowledge of art, luxury and design they started formulating a way in which they can move ahead with their clear purpose to work in villages and marginalised regions affected in poverty.
Alka Katiyar recognised the talent of women in the villages they visited, she explains that she saw their growth mindset, they wanted to do something meaningful such that they could be proud of themselves and earn for their daily needs. She started training them in rarest embroideries herself .
It took six months for the team of just three to go and convince the villagers to pick up the ancient skills and practice. After groups of women that agreed, many of them left seeing the depth and detail as they were training for high quality craftsmanship. Team Vanvasi started with a very low capital but with determination to get their work done on the ground, they did not stop after seeing the barriers. They gave them napkins to at least start practicing and paid for the learning also per piece. This motivated the women of the village to take the first step. Slowly in the next four months, the team selected best karigars based on their initial practiced swatches to begin with more detailed work on larger size exquisite textiles. Along this difficult process, Architect Rishabh Sachan, heading design, supply chain and strategy received motivation and guidance from the prestigious Creative and Cultural Business Programme at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
The alchemy of creative sectors of India has to be revived to make the products made hands compete globally. It is very difficult to work with village people, they have their own calculations, says Architect Rishabh. With the relevance of Swadeshi, it is also needed to understand how the local products will better themselves with quality parameters. Team Vanvasi Project India is developing quality in artisanal processes by slowly making people who are embroidering realise the value of their work and time with the output they create from their hands.
The foundation of Vanvasi Project India is authenticity of honest human resources who can become masters of their craft creating exceptional embroideries with utmost concentration and dedication from the marginalised part of our country. After noticing his enterprising work and strategy execution on the ground level, Architect Rishabh Sachan was immediately notified in a voluntary role for Mentor of Change under Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog in 2022.
With the enterprising activity that started during his MBA college days, Rishabh admits that he could not ever take down time to sit in the canteen casually with his friends. Running and catching up with daily work and uncertain chaos didn't allow him to have a chill time and enjoy an easy- going lifestyle.
The motifs and patterns embroidered by the delicate fingers depict Indian forest life and biodiversity with the fusion of Indian classical architecture. The artisanal creations are designed to create a new language of Indianness for a global consumer in the age of social media and instant gratification. The product line will also include home decor and lifestyle objects fostering national aesthetics. Moreover, the company brings its authenticity from skilling marginalized people to be able to make their craft translate consciously into superior quality products for the luxury segment. They are training the artisans to create a product for the global consumer who is looking for something unique. However, it is an uphill task to motivate the village artisans who struggle to earn and make them believe how important and talented they are to the global society that looks towards India for handmade products, piece by piece, patiently.
The statement elements are being made by hand by training artisans in three villages, with the freedom given to every artisan to unleash their creativity. To preserve India's heritage dexterities, the team works round the clock to motivate every artisan (new and old) at the bottom of the pyramid for social and economic development. Vanvasi Project India is trying to unveil the (hunar), and creativity hidden away in the villages of India. The project will be a worthy initiative by exponentially working hard and reviving the artistic heritage