Vatsal Agarwaal: The Young “Pillar” of Indian Infrastructure

The Indian government has an ambitious target of becoming a USD 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025, for which it has planned to make a Rs.111 lakh crore investment in the infrastructure sector. The high margins in the equipment rental business were relatively unexploited, significantly that of piling rigs, causing Vatsal Agarwaal to successfully expand Simplex Coke & Refractory Ltd. to become India’s largest piling rig rental company. Vatsal, who is only 26 years old, promoted Simplex Coke and he has recently taken over a BSE listed company, Stratmont Industries Limited.
Pile foundation is the most important aspect of all infrastructure project . “Since it’s use is in the initial phase of a project, payment receivables are always prompt and have low chances of turning bad. Hence, we chose to make piling rigs our priority,” says Vatsal. Unlike other rental companies, he took a brave decision and initiated the single largest buying order for 15 brand new piling rigs. Globally, Construction Equipment Rental Market size exceeded USD 120 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% between 2020 and 2026 as per a Global Market Insights report.
As per Vatsal, “Post Covid-19, the rental industry will see an upsurge as most of the construction companies and contractors will delay their purchase of brand new construction equipment due to market uncertainties. Hence, we are seeing a lot of new enquiries for rental from numerous construction companies.” Construction companies’ profit increases if they take equipment on rental as machinery part is approx. 21% of any project and cost of project comes down by approx. 10%, as they avoid machine idling cost, maintenance ,depreciation, etc.
“Our equipment has RFID and GPS which provides transparency due to real-time equipment data and time logs of the rental,” says Vatsal. We have executed high speed rail, river linkage, oil & gas, ports, power, bridges, building, realty and various other projects. He has been involved in most of the metro projects on a national basis for companies like Tata Projects, HCC, Larsen & Toubro, HPCL’s Barmer refinery with Keller India and currently executing Andaman-Nicobar Islands’ National highway project.
Simplex Coke is also the 4th largest merchant manufacturer and trader of met coke in India and currently has a market share of approximately 5% in west and north India. It is known for installing stamp charging technology in its plants located in Kutch & Porbandar, Gujarat. This constant perseverance is the reason behind Simplex Coke, registering Rs.100 crores turnover in merely four years of operation.
Vatsal Agarwal is launching an online platform ‘Equipment Banks’ through which Re-rental, used equipment sale, common parking yard on an all India basis with state government participation on PPP model and regional skill development centres for operators will operate. Smaller businessman can quote for bigger projects based on commitment letter of equipment hired through Equipment Bank. A contractor can ensure that there’s “no capital wastage” as it earns from idle assets. A member parks his idle equipment in the Equipment Banks and earns money when it is rehired.