Vatsal Agarwal – Pioneering India into the larger Met Coke landscape

Vatsal Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Simplex Coke & Refractory has a vision to be a meaningful player in taking India to the peak of coke manufacturing success. He says, “With the increase in the production of motor vehicles and residential construction industry, the demand for steel and iron ore has risen as well. This is a positive influence for the growth of the Met Coke market in the near future.”
Being the director of a fast growing enterprise like Simplex Coke & Refractory, Vatsal Agarwal has worked his way up and found new and innovative strategies to bring the infrastructure and Met Coke to the forefront.
Vatsal Agarwal adds, “Steel prices are unpredictable in the future, and retaining inventories at this pricing is like walking a tightrope. High electricity costs and robust ferro-alloys prices will add to the cost structure, leaving [steel] prices elevated for the foreseeable future possibly.”
According to the World Coal Association (WCA), world crude steel production was 1.8 billion tonnes in 2018, which means the metallurgical coke market is bound to get a resultant boost.
With India heading towards becoming the third-largest construction market globally, our market for steel and the resultant market for Met Coke will receive a boost in the coming years. The government has not only expanded the ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)’ to 9,335 projects but also a massive push was given to the infrastructure sector by allocating Rs. 10 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2022-23.
Vatsal Agarwal says, “With such massive budget allocations, the future for India looks promising in the infrastructure sector. At Simplex Coke & Refractory, our mission has always been to take India forward in the coke and construction market, while been at par with government directives.”
The young CEO of Simplex Coke & Refractory is also making sure that he plays his part as a responsible citizen of India and adds to the growth of the nation by involving himself in the ‘Make in India’ scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So for this he has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Gujarat government, under ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ to set up new industrial units as India has a shortfall of coke for various infra purposes.
Mr. Vatsal had the drive and prudence to gain as much knowledge about the Infra & Coke industry and its mechanisms before he dipped his hands into becoming a full-fledged businessman. Hard work and toiling for the ultimate goal never bothered the youngster who is one of the most successful under 30 entrepreneurs of the Indian business fabric today.
Agarwal adds, “With the Indian government prioritising the infrastructure sector as the backbone of the economy, our nation is bound to witness some unprecedented growths over the coming decades. Moreover the inclusion of the private companies into the national infrastructure projects will help in taking the country’s framework to international standards & subsequently have a positive impact on all sectors in India.”
