Vegan Foods at Bombay Gourmet Market

The rise of veganism in India has led to a high demand of vegan food items. Bombay Gourmet Market is a one stop solution to all vegan food demands in the town. They hold a wide range of Vegan food items ranging from cheese to chocolates, from mayonnaise to plant based meats, from snacks to pasta's and lots more. Every possible vegan food, be it morning coffee, oat milk or slicc milk range of oat milk beverages; they have them all! A suited non-dairy option for all.
For all the pasta lovers there is Pink Harvest edamame spaghetti or chickpea fusilli, and one can make the Pasta more delicious by using Soft-spot range of Vegan Cheese like Mozzarella, Parmesan and Cheddar, among many more, is sufficient to make your taste buds tickle.
Among the large variety of Vegan foods, the top selling products are the Coconut Flour, Coconut Sugar and Vegan Butter from Good Graze.
Blue Tribe plant-based meats, like Nuggets, Sausages and even Momo's are the best alternative to meats.
They have a wide variety of vegan snacks including Natch popped chips, jowar crisps and ragi soy sticks in various flavours.
The desserts are worth not missing. They have Minus30 range of vegan ice creams in various flavours
Akshay Kumar, Managing Director - Bombay Gourmet Market says, "With a lot of people choosing a cleaner lifestyle by turning Vegan, we have kept our stores stocked up with the best vegan foods across the world”.
Bombay Gourmet Market Store is located at Bandra, Andheri, Evershine Nagar - Malad West, and is opening soon at Borivali and Goregaon East.