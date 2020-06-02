VENTESKRAFT BUILT ONE OF THE BEST STOCK TRADERS COMMUNITY IN INDIA

Intraday trading is one of the most frustrating professions. A jargon of chartings and a plethora of information the indicators provide make decoding the market a tough nut to crack, if the trader does not have just enough knowledge and skill to use them to his advantage. There are many training institutes which provide training services for trading in stock market in India out of which only a few acclaimed their well-deserved recognition for the value they provide for their clients.
Venteskraft since its inception in 2017 has been producing successful traders through its unique way of teaching the concepts involved in trading. They provide training offline as well as online, maintaining maximum reach for all the enthusiastic learners throughout the country. They give enough time for all their clients by giving them the weekly schedules on weekends. The clients get to revise all the concepts several times over their tenure. The CEO Mr. Mahin BS and other financial trainers put their hearts in shaping the clients and making them adaptable to all the market conditions. They teach over thirty concepts for tackling the market and keep adding new concepts suitable for the changing market conditions. Venteskraft trains their clients in different segments like Equity, Commodities, Derivatives and Currencies and provides a wide opportunity for the learners to be a jack of all the segments and gain expertise in the segment they feel comfortable to trade in.
The various training memberships and the meet ups they arrange make up for a friendly learning environment and the Venteskraft reviews all over the digital media quote the effort the financial trainers put for teaching and clearing the concepts is remarkable. Their memberships include gold and platinum for online learning and diamond provides the learners an opportunity to learn, research and trade with the financial trainers themselves.
Venteskraft not only teaches the concepts required for a trader to make money in the stock market but also clears all the doubts in the market every day in the “post- market session” that happens after the market hours helping the beginners to rectify the faults in their trade setups for the day and also motivates and makes them learn from the setups of other experienced traders in the batch.
They give assignments and plan sessions on analysing the concepts taught on various stocks in various market conditions thereby providing the traders a practical and research oriented approach towards the stock market. They make their clients study the market and help them come up with their own trade setups besides the setups they have already designed making the traders confident in their work. The internship opportunities they provide helps a trader to have a full – time guidance at their office at Bangaluru.
The company, with its risk- management techniques, portfolio management and consistency in providing the value has established a successful traders community and has made making money from trading in the stock market, a piece of cake.