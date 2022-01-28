VFI Group plans to open around 200 exclusive showrooms in the next 2 years

It has always been a challenge to make Indian consumers understand the significance of good quality sleep. This concept has remained undervalued, yet it is an important aspect that we should change for our healthier self; it is when the body rejuvenates itself and get ready for the next day. Studies show that most Indians barely manage a peaceful sleep of 7-8 hours due to stress, which could negatively affect the hormones. Since most of us live a hectic life, a good night’s sleep is extremely important. With the vision of creating the best quality comfort, the VFI Group offers a wide range of products, including spring, latex, memory foam, orthopaedic mattresses, comforters, protectors and pillows, etc.
The past year and a half spent indoors have certainly taught us the value of comfort. Even mattresses, an often-ignored item, have become tremendously important, as beds begin to multi-task as office desks and spaces for leisure. The outburst of Covid has also made the consumers more conscious about their health and the need to take care of themselves. Consumers now want to invest in a healthy lifestyle and buy natural products. They are also now realizing that good sleep is not just a good thing to have, but it is essential for a healthy body and mind.
“Looking to which we introduced Certigaurd - an antibacterial & antimicrobial mattress in 2021. Hence, it is unsurprising that VFI Group, a market leader in the mattress industry, has seen tremendous growth since its inception in 2009,” said Mr. Nitin Gupta, Executive Director, Varahamurti Flexirub Industries Pvt Ltd. He has in-depth knowledge and is widely known for his expertise in various aspects of the mattress industry. “As one of the market leaders in the mattress industry, VFI Group has set a target to achieve revenue of Rs. 250 cr by FY 22. Initially, we started with making two mattresses in a day in a very small space, with one mattress binding machine and a table. That’s all we had back then”, says Mr. Gupta.
Further adding to this, he also said that “VFI Group is the only company in India to acquire Certipur certificate. Certipur-US is a quality certificate - a certification program administered by a not-for-profit organization.”
VFI Group’s hard work and research have brought tremendous success and popularity. From making two mattresses per day to employing over 1100 people spread out over five manufacturing units across India, including Haridwar, Meerut (2), Vadodara, Coimbatore, and manufacturing over 1440 mattresses per day with a corporate office located in Delhi NCR, we are serving customers and businesses across India and abroad, all in a decade. VFI also bagged the prestigious National Excellence Awards – “Growth Engine of India’s Economy” for 2019 – 2020.
Branding itself as India’s first and only natural sleeping solutions provider, the company, which comprises mattress brands like Springfit, Durfi, and Amore, has done well for itself. VFI has already been producing 4 lakh mattresses annually from its four manufacturing units based in Haridwar, Meerut, Vadodra& Coimbatore and aims to double it with its recent expansions in Meerut & Vadodara.
Taking the mattress industry by storm in 2009, Springfit Mattresses is one of the only Indian brands that have collaborated with well-known and reputed orthopedists to design a genuine Orthopaedic mattress that provides the most advanced back support system available in India today. Also, it introduced the first speciality foam mattress called ‘Z Box’ - mattress in a box. The mattress was designed for ‘Stress-Free Sleep’, strongly entrenched with consumers and trade.
The biggest challenge for us so far has been with the unorganized sector. However, these minor problems have not deterred the growth of the company. By offering quality sleep solutions for the past 14 years, VFI Group has grown to an entity of Rs. 250 Crores. As a group, we are planning to double our turnover to Rs. 1000 crores in next five years. The company recently expanded its portfolio by going global and announced signing an exclusive MOU with ‘Simmons’, the leading American mattress brand. The company has been assigned the exclusive license to manufacture their luxurious range of mattresses within India, ranging from one lakh to ten lakh, added Mr. Gupta.
VFI Group is also looking to increase its exclusive showrooms in the next two years. Our target is to establish around 150 - 200 exclusive showrooms in the next two years. The company currently has 60 exclusive showrooms across the country.