Vibhu Agarwal elaborates ways to build, engage and retail OTT online audiences

The ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic has altered business practises in recent months. Consumer behaviour was defined by the consumption of only essential services as countries went into partial or total lockdown. The need to stay at home increased the use of entertainment and gaming to break up the monotony of being shut. As a result, activities centred on OTT (over-the-top) apps, online games, and videoconferencing have seen rapid growth in recent months. Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder and Group CEO of Ullu & Atrangii examines ways to build, engage, and retail online OTT audiences.
Even before the COVID crisis, OTT platforms were gaining traction over traditional television. Unlike television broadcasts, OTT platforms allow users to consume content when and how they want. Because OTT platforms provide a diverse range of content, it aids in the creation of an immersive and engaging experience for users. “As OTT platforms gain popularity, meeting the needs of users becomes increasingly important. The shift in user behaviour caused by COVID constraints has clearly played a role in disrupting the entertainment industry,” informs Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder and Group CEO of Ullu & Atrangii.
“Attributing this shift in pattern, facilitating content and communicating it to the users has become a standard practise for OTT players,” states Vibhu Agarwal Ullu ‘s CEO. Therefore, app marketing strategies have shifted toward a more user-driven approach. Service providers are now attempting to cater to user preferences in a more personalised manner based on their profile and content viewing behaviour. OTT platforms provide their users with a content repository. As a result, creating app stickiness that encourages users to binge-watch shows becomes critical to driving value to the business.
The OTT industry was already benefiting from user appetite for customised content. Other factors, however, are driving the growth of OTT platforms. Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder and Group CEO of Ullu & Atrangii mentions some as follows:
1. High-speed internet access and technological advancements
The availability of high-speed internet, combined with technological advancements, has been a key driver in the growth of OTT. The fast internet allows OTT platforms to stream high-definition and 4K videos without pixel loss, resulting in an immersive viewing experience. The availability of larger-screen televisions creates an immersive viewing experience.
2. Intelligent and connected devices
The Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled OTT service providers to stream content on the go across connected devices, allowing viewers to watch their favourite shows wherever and whenever they want. Furthermore, the streaming services are available regardless of the screen size or device type. Connected TVs, smartphones, and even connected coffee machines serve as a display screens for streaming services.
3. Availability of content in the OTT space
Another reason why an OTT platform is gaining popularity among users is the constant availability of fresh and pre-recorded content. People can access and watch shows based on their tastes and preferences without being interrupted by broadcast advertisements. The sponsored content and advertisements on the OTT space are tailored to specific user segments. “Additionally, users can skip the ads after a certain amount of time has passed, resulting in increased brand visibility for third-party or partner businesses,” mentions Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder and Group CEO of Ullu & Atrangii.
Consequently, the entertainment industry has benefited from OTT platforms. Their significance is evident because movies are now being premiered on these platforms rather than in movie theatres. This is in addition to the most recent TV shows and live channels. Omnichannel marketing across touchpoints can help you market your OTT app or platform more effectively. Furthermore, technological advancement has blurred the distinctions between devices.
Therefore, users can access the content on website or app whenever they want. The only way to get them on board is to maintain constant communication and give them the ability to choose what they want to see.