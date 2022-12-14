Vigorelle Review 2022-2023: Best Female Libido Booster?

Do you have a dry vagina or a poor sex drive? Oh, girl, it's not just you! Many women have a dry vagina, reduced sexual desire, or absolutely no sexual urge for various hormonal, physical, or mental causes.
All of these factors significantly complicate the romantic lives of all women. A product named Vigorelle is known to fix all of these issues! And here we are with the Vigorelle review to determine if it is effective and safe.
What is Vigorelle?
Vigorelle is a libido or sexual drive enhancer cream for females. This product is designed to help women regain their sexual drive, alleviate dryness, and lubricate the vaginal area.
Moreover, the cream generates intense orgasmic urges that persist for a long time. It enables you to master your arousal. And helps you experience sex with delights you never thought possible.
And, because of the lubrication provided by the cream, you won’t feel uncomfortable or irritated while enjoying your moment.
Overview of Vigorelle
Before diving into the ingredients and other important stuff, you should look at the features, advantages, and disadvantages.
Features:
- Vigorelle is a cream.
- It is designed to enhance libido.
- It alleviates vaginal dryness.
- No adverse effects.
- 30 ml in one bottle.
- No fragrance
Pros:
- All natural ingredients.
- 67-day refund guarantee.
- Instant result.
- Easy application.
Cons:
- Quite expensive.
- Not FDA approved.
- No clinical studies.
- Available at online stores only.
- Some ingredients may cause allergies in some persons.
Restrictions: Not suitable for 18 and below females.
About the Vigorelle Brand
The Vigorelle brand in the USA manufactures the Vigorelle libido booster body cream.
Moreover, it has provided all the authentic information and doctor’s reviews on their libido booster.
They also guarantee to refund people’s money if they don’t get benefited from Vigorelle Libido Booster.
Ingredients of Vigorelle Libido Booster
Vigorelle libido booster cream is formulated with the natural ingredients mentioned below:
- L-Arginine HCl
- Gingko Biloba
- Wild Yam- Dioscorea Villosa
- Damiana Leaf – Folium Turneraceae
- Suma Root
- Peppermint leaf – Folium Menthae Piperitae
- Vitamin A, C, and E complex
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Aloe Vera Gel
1. L-Arginine HCl
L-Arginine HCl is an amino acid that increases blood regulation around the genital area. The proper blood flow in the vaginal area is vital to increase sensation there.
Many studies also found L-Arginine HCl helpful for improving sex drive or other sexual disorders.
Gingko Biloba will help smooth the skin and increase blood flow in the applied area.
Moreover, it helps with cognitive function to improve women’s mental health after menopause.
3. Wild Yam- Dioscorea Villosa
Wild yam is also seen to use as a treatment for menopause. Furthermore, it increases energy and sexual mood.
4. Damiana Leaf – Folium Turneraceae
Damiana leaf is a wild herb, considered an aphrodisiac. And it helps to enhance sexual drive, performance, and pleasure in both men and women.
5. Suma Root
Unfortunately, no scientific research says Suma root is helpful for the libido.
But it has some other benefits for women’s bodies, like- breast cancer treatment, etc.
6. Peppermint leaf – Folium Menthae Piperitae
Just like suma root, no scientific research claims peppermint leaf to be helpful for libido or vaginal lubrication. But it is used to treat other health issues like- itching, headaches, and more.
7. Vitamin A, C, and E complex
Vitamins A, C, and E are known to improve blood circulation as they are rich in antioxidants.
Many scientific pieces of research support that Vitamin E helps to enhance a woman’s sexual drive, aids vaginal health and reduces vaginal dryness.
On the other hand, vitamins A and C are not directly related to libido, but they are not bad for the skin, at least.
8. Hyaluronic Acid
Vaginal dryness or itching is one of the vital reasons for decreased sexual drive. And Hyaluronic acid is beneficial for reducing vaginal itching, burning, and dryness.
It will effectively moisturize your vagina and prevent any vaginal discomfort. Furthermore, it also helps to improve the menopause situation.
9. Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera gel is known to all women for its fantastic health and skin benefits. This amazing herb makes your skin better, moisturizes the vagina, and helps you get close to your partner without hesitation.
Reasons for Low Libido
For the time being, many women start losing interest in sex with their partners for various reasons.
Vaginal discomfort or vaginal dryness isn’t the only reason behind low libido. Some other reasons include the following:
1. Relationship issues
2. Trust issue with their partner
3. Mental issues like- depression, stress, or anxiety
4. Hormonal imbalance due to menopause or pregnancy
5. Some medications can also cause low sex drive
6. Alcohol addiction
Benefits of Vigorelle Libido booster
Vigorelle libido booster is made to enhance libido or sex drive in women. So in a general sense, the major benefit that this booster will provide is enhancing or boosting libido.
But how?
Well, the usage of vigorelle will increase the blood flow around the vaginal area. The ingredients (aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, etc.) present in the cream will lubricate the vagina to alleviate dryness.
Alleviating vaginal dryness is really important. Because a dry vagina is the biggest reason women lose interest in physical interaction. A Dry vagina results in vaginal irritation while having an intimate moment with the partner. And also causes vaginal itching and pain.
Hyaluronic acid moisturizes the vagina and solves all the vaginal issues related to a dry vagina.
Scientifically researched Aphrodisiac (damiana leaf) present in vigorelle increases sexual drive, pleasure, and performance of a woman.
And the other ingredients also support the libido by enhancing mood and mental stability.
Vigorelle Usage
Using vigorelle is really very easy.
Take a small amount of cream in your hand and apply it to the mucus membrane under the clitoris.
After applying the cream, you will start feeling a sensation in your vagina. And you can feel the smoothness and freshness right away.
And yes, the Vigorelle Libido Booster works!
Dr. Karen Vieira (PhD, MSM), says that the vigorelle libido booster is safe and effective for women who want to improve their sexual drive and want to solve vaginal dryness.
Please note:
Although many people say that vigorelle works instantly for them, the result may vary from person to person. And if you are low on libido because of your mental issues like- trust issues or depression, vigorelle might not work for you!
Hence, talk to your partner or anyone close if you have mental or emotional issues.
Frequently Asked Questions about Vigorelle
Is it safe?
Yes, Dr. Karen Vieira confirms that it is safe.
Does it have any side effects?
No! Vigorelle didn’t cause any visible side effects. But some ingredients might not be suitable for individuals.
Do I need to take any safety measures?
We would highly recommend you consult a sex specialist before using this product.
Bottom Line
Vigorelle is a cream for boosting female libido, and it is made up of 9 natural ingredients. And all the ingredients are claimed to be safe. Some are happily backed by science for improving sexual drive, aiding dry vaginas, and more. And a certified doctor (Dr. Karen Vieira) also approves vigorelle as an effective libido booster.
Furthermore, ensure following the recommended dosage and consult a doctor before using it.
Finally, we hope you found this vigorelle review helpful. Enjoy!
