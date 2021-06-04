Vijay Lathwal and Surendar Singh winning hearts with their digital and YouTube game

With the rising growth of digital networking, YouTube, businesses are turning to it as a means of advertisement. It allows businesses and organizations to reach millions of users on a platform they are using on a daily basis. Businesses and organizations reach numerous users on Facebook by creating pages and offering promotions and discounts to get fans. If there is someone on your page who is a fan of their page, your friends can share post that are displayed in your newsfeeds. This allows the business to reach the fan and the friends of the fans.
Vijay and Surendar understands evolves the realm of communication changes. The technological advances added to digital changes the way we communicate with people on daily basis. It has made communication quicker and more efficient. And also putting forth the ideas and entertaining people via content.
They understand their target audience that young and old everyone use social media in some fashion. YouTube is popular social platform for celebrities. We often watch the news and there is an entertainment factor which is delivered through content on YouTube and digital marketing to their fans. The use of social media and networking has elevated communication to a higher platform and Vijay and Surendar do realise the necessity of their followers. They have helped social organization, businesses, individuals reach audiences in which they could not reach before.