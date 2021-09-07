Vikash Ahir, striving towards making the world a better place to live

As the world grapples with unforeseen circumstances posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic and social crises have upsurged at an alarming rate. Commoners to billionaires everyone is facing the pandemic’s socio-economic impacts. The shutting down of businesses, loss of jobs, losing loved ones, giving up on the dreams, the Covid pandemic has left everyone shattered and exhausted. Dozens of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty. Facing poor medical conditions, not having access to proper medical facilities, dealing with the state of absolute solitude. Covid has hampered the growth of not only the abiding citizens but the nationwide prosperity.
Vikash Ahir, acclaimed as an incredible social activist holds a unique approach and helping character making him stand out from the rest. He believes that he has been destined to become a helping hand to the people who suffers a lot and have no one to guide & assist their path. With a commitment to fight against the unbeatable circumstances, Vikash Ahir has come a long way ahead by supporting health centers, raising awareness about how to prevent the outbreaks, providing essential supplies ranging from medicine and hygiene kits to PPE, and improvising the lives of unprivileged youngsters who does not get the chance to go to school and achieve their dreams.
Albeit, the possibility to meet and assist humanity for a decent motive has never been ideal for everyone. Fortunately, numerous individuals, NGOs, and common society have aided people in their limited lives. Vikash Ahir is one person who has done tremendous social work during these testing times.
Vikash Ahir, a young social activist from Surat, was also commended for his remarkable work, particularly during the second wave was observed working tirelessly for the people day and night on the ground. He ensured that people did not suffer and gave them free ration kits and life-saving medications. The young man even toured the farthest corners of the metropolis and went to slum areas to offer the poor and disadvantaged free masks and sanitation.
“At the time of my college, I was driven by the fact that the world needs care and support and I can be one of them who lives for uplifting the standard of society and assisting the ones who demand selfless assistance. I consider myself as the pillar of the backward section of society that lightens up their life” said Vikash, who has graduated from MTB Arts College. Since his college days, he spoke about his enthusiasm for altruistic service.
In addition to the work done during the epidemic, Vikash is a full-time social activist with various social activities. He is also the State President of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a social welfare organization. The group ensures the well-being of the community and raises its problems at the state level. Vikash was engaged with many organizations, which he thinks gave him the platform for people's development and upliftment. He is also the City Coordinator of the student wing of the world's largest political party, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha. People often complimented him on his activism and on his limited abilities to serve humanity selflessly.
Vikash Ahir is the man that this country needs and many young people should be inspired. Meticulously working towards protecting people’s rights and human dignity, he has paved the way for many forthcoming social activists that will further lead towards the growth and development of the nation.