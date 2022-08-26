Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder says “Indian education has challenges that need to be addressed and NEP if implemented well could provide a solution”

The NEP 2020 is perhaps the most promising policy document on education in the last three decades and if implemented well, it could be game changing for Indian education and usher in a new era for students, teachers and other stakeholders. “For years, there have been some perennial challenges that have stifled the education sector in this country, and these need to be addressed for us to be able to provide both access and quality in education and become a developed economy”, says Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.
Old problems need new solutions
Most of the challenges that Indian education faces today is a result of practices which have become a part of the system. Our education system has failed to evolve with time and is in need of an urgent revamp.
A few perennial problems for Indian Education -
1. Competition and the rat race - From their high school, children are made to believe that a career in medicine, engineering or public service is the only way to ensure a good career and a good life. Millions of young Indians are thus introduced to the “rat race” which leaves them with little room to explore and pursue their actual interests.
“With the introduction of a multidisciplinary approach and the four-year undergraduate programme, students can be offered more flexibility and more room to explore and make the right choices. Choices which will help them contribute more meaningfully to society. In today’s day and age, 50% of the jobs don’t need specialized degrees but professionals who can be creative, problem solvers and get the work done”, adds Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.
2. Memorizing culture and reliance on standardized textbooks – Our school system and to a large extent even the college system encourages students to memorize answers to standardized questions (as defined in the syllabus) instead of encouraging students to make an effort to actually understand concepts. Students are also asked to study from recommended standardized textbooks as a safe method of obtaining the highest marks. Creating this sort of a culture has greatly affected the quality of education in our country.
As per a recent report, 80% of the engineers being produced in India are found to be unemployable. “Teaching should involve discussion and debate rather than teachers just going through standard questions and answers in an attempt to cover the syllabus. Students need to be taught how to think, analyze and research. They need to be given open ended problems and encouraged to collaborate, think and go beyond standardized textbooks. This will make them effective problem solvers,” says Vineet Gupta.
3. Dropping out culture - Students across the country leave their studies midway due to a variety of reasons. It is particularly harsh for those who leave their higher education midway, because even if they try to come back, they are made to start all over again and repeat their entire degree. Under the provisions of NEP 2020, an Academic Bank of Credits is expected to be introduced which will help students collect “credits” for courses they have done in each semester and save them in their credit account. These credits are transferable and can be redeemed by the students at a later date in the same university or a different university allowing them the flexibility to resume their education at a later stage from where they left off.
4. Making teaching an attractive profession - According to a survey, Indian teachers are one of the lowest paid in the world and this is a trend that needs to change for the betterment of education in the country. “I believe that once you get the right teachers, an institution is on its way to success and this is why at Ashoka, we have always worked towards recruiting the best faculty. As a country we need to invest heavily in teacher training and make the profession of teaching more attractive”, adds Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder. Some of our best students should aspire to become teachers and contribute to the creation of knowledge and to educating our youth.
5. Simplifying regulation - Centralized regulatory institutions still have a major say in how education is shaped in India. This creates a lot of bottlenecks and limitations for new institutions to come up. “We have a big problem of access. Our GER (gross enrolment ratio) is about 26%.
For India to be able to educate its large young population, the system needs to be opened up and norms need to be rationalized to allow more educational institutions to establish. The criteria has to be based on quality than quantity. Criteria such as how many acres of land an institution owns or how many square feet of building needs to be constructed should be replaced by what is the quality of faculty and what the curriculum will be,” adds Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.
The NEP 2020 has taken into account several of these challenges that have plagued Indian education for the longest time but it’s proper implementation will be key in solving these issues and setting up a proper foundation for education to flourish in the future.