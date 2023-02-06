Vineet Gupta Founder of Ashoka University - New Union Budget 2023 Focuses on Making India a Knowledge Economy

The Union Budget for 2023-24 has done a fine balancing act between growth and fiscal discipline. On the education sector, there is a thrust at transforming India into a knowledge economy. For the fiscal year 2023–2024, the government has allotted 1,12,898.97 crores to the Ministry of Education which is an 8% increase over last year. While this may still be short of the sector’s expectations of an allocation of 6% of GDP, the Higher Education Budget for 2023–24 is allotted the amount of 44,094.62 crores, a considerable increase from the revised projections of 2022–23 of 40828.35 crores. “There is a definite focus on the budget towards skilling of our youth in new technologies such as AI, Robotics and IOT. Further, the budget proposes setting up 100 5G labs aimed at fostering the development of a knowledge economy. As an entrepreneur and advocate for education, I view it as a determined effort to place India on a path of development with technology at the helm,” states Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Co-Founder.
The budget outlined strategies for making significant investments in research and development, digital infrastructure and the development of technologies. The Budget 2023 emphasizes on teacher training, recruitment, and the National Digital Library, which enables access to books and resources across the nation, drawing attention to the importance of education and skill development as essential growth drivers for equitable development. These measures will advance the NEP 2020's implementation and effectively prepare the country's growing young population for the coming future.
Teachers' training will be re-imagined through new pedagogy, curriculum transition, continual professional improvement and ICT deployment. In order to do this, the District Institutes of Education and Training will be transformed into thriving centers of excellence. Gupta asserts, “The proposed budget highlights forward-thinking initiatives, including advanced pedagogy, skill building, teacher training, increased availability of educational content, integration of ICT and much more, which is necessary to improve the quality of education in Indian institutions. Additionally, as an educationist, I realize the importance of EdTech industry and appreciate that the budget supports initiatives like ‘Make AI in India, Make AI work for India’ with setting up of centers of excellence for AI in educational institutions.”
Establishing AI centers of excellence in educational institutions will be a positive step toward developing human resources with the skills to embrace new technology for innovation in many areas. The budget revealed plans to boost investments in the education sector, with a special focus on digital literacy, to underline the significance of a knowledge economy even more. It includes programmes like the ‘Digital India’ plan, which will expand internet connectivity to remote regions of the nation. The government is making efforts to provide individuals with access to knowledge and resources for the development of skills required to take full advantage of the new prospects. This will make it possible for more Indians to have access to information they need to progress in the rapidly emerging economy.
The growth of knowledge-based sectors will be facilitated by investments in research and development and digital infrastructure, which will serve as the foundation for India's future. The government's dedication to developing a knowledge economy is a step in the right direction for India and demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering an environment that will encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.
As Vineet Gupta of Ashoka University highlights, “The budget aims to build a road map for the growth of India's knowledge economy. This is a step in the right direction and will support the development of a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. It will also accelerate the digitalization of education and promote educational quality across the nation.”
