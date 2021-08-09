Vineet Singh shares some major scoops of his upcoming releases and we can't keep calm!

Vineet Singh is a popular Bollywood singer who's the voice behind some great melodies of movies like Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar and many others.
The current pandemic has caused alot of havoc in everyone's lives and now that the restrictions have eased, Vineet gives a major scoop of his upcoming music.
Vineet says, "I am working on few singles which includes a single with my idol Himesh Reshammiya which is due for release and we're working constantly keeping the current situation in mind. The background of the song is a heartbreak genre and something which people will relate to."
He further adds, “There's a song in the movie 'Bad Boy' which is releasing soon. A new single releasing on 15th August and it’s a patriotic song which will get you goosebumps. As of now I can share just this much. There are few more in the pipeline and I'll share about them soon."
Well, three releases already and more in the making? That's just the perfect news. Now we're just waiting for the notification on our cell phones to see the songs being released. We're eagerly waiting.