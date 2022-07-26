VIPS Wallet is celebrating 6th anniversary.

VIPS Wallet is celebrating it's 6th anniversary. It's been a 6 Years since VIPS Wallet is launched. These 6 years have been incredible. In their every year of operations, they have successfully made inroads into the offline as well as online space and have emerged as a trusted service provider across India.
VIPS Wallet has always looked forward to offer best e-payment services to their customers with honesty, integrity security and always in their best interest. With this company adheres to provide best of the best e-payment and e-commerce services in upcoming years of operations.
In the recent past, the number of recharge platforms in India has grown leaps & bounds. Users have multiple options to choose from. VIPS Wallet is one such platform that has gone on to become one of the most preferred recharge platforms in India. One of the primary reasons is VIPS Wallet mobile application and website, and both offers various benefits like a discount, cashback, reward points, and more. The other important factor for VIPS Wallet's popularity and success is its BBPS integration, allowing safe and secure transactions.
Some of the prominent benefits that VIPS Wallet offers are:
Services & Utilities:
VIPS Wallet owns many different types of services & utilities i.e. Mobile Recharge, DTH Recharge, Flight Booking, Fastag, Electricity Bills, Gas Booking, Landline Bills, Broadband Bills, Insurance and many more.
With all these, it also has two major different platforms that is Merchant Pay which provides QR codes for merchants.
And another is an E-Commerce platform which provides easy shopping options.
Cashbacks:
VIPS Wallet offers its users exciting instant cashback on most of the payments. And discount up to 25% by using prime points after completing a payment. (T&C do apply).
Refer & Earn:
VIPS Wallet offers referral income by just sharing the app link to your friends, family & relatives. On every single successful referral user gets 50 shopping points. (1 SP= 1 Rs)(T&C Apply).
It is due to these benefits that VIPS Wallet has gained millions of users using its platform every day. VIPS Wallet ensures users a comfortable, easy, and seamless experience every time they make any payment. VIPS Wallet adheres to provide best of the best service and emerge as one of the prominent service provider in coming years.
https://www.vipswallet.com/
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vipswallet.shopping
https://www.facebook.com/VIPSWallet/
https://www.instagram.com/vipswallet__official/
https://twitter.com/Vips_Wallet?t=Y6QV5WVsOWO5F-IzuvINfw&s=09