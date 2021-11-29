Viral Desai to develop Udvada railway station on the theme of Climate action and Eco Restoration

November 29: Viral Desai, a well-known businessman of Surat and popularly known as the Greenman has undertaken the mission to transform Udvada railway station into Green Udvada on the theme of climate action and ecosystem restoration. Under this mission, he has completed the first phase of work through his NGO Hearts at Work Foundation. His environmental work was inaugurated by GM Alok Kansal of Western Railways as well as high priest of Parsis Dastur Khurshed Dastoor.
Viral Desai and his Hearts at Work Foundation has completed the first phase at Udvada station by planting more than two and a half thousand trees. They have constructed long parapet walls of more than five hundred meters for plantation. The 'Hut of Gratitude' was also launched to thank the Parsis for their contribution in the progress and upliftment of the country. Known as the ' Proud Pillars of Parsi Community,' important stories about the life and biography of Dr. Homi Bhabha, Jamshetji Tata, Dadabhai Naoroji are covered in this section.
The Udvada railway station master's office has also been designed on the theme of 'Alright Green Zone', with the exterior of the office focusing on climate action as well as ecosystem restoration. Udvada has become the first railway station in the country to give a green signal to climate action and eco-restoration from the country's first green alright zone of the railways.
In this regard, Viral Desai said, "Udvada station will become a model station in the future. This station will be surely be acknowledged in the international arena as the first station based on the theme of climate action and ecosystem restoration. It will not only host more than ten thousand trees and plants but also become the first station of Indian railways where a Miyawaki forest of more than six thousand trees as well as there will be a museum in honour of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ecosystem restoration work will be carried out at the station by combining the Indian Army, the environment and the Parsis, which will fulfil Prime Minister Modi's plans for climate action. '
It may be mentioned that the United Nations Environment will also be informed about the projects of the Udvada station, and the model of this station will be presented at that forum.
Impressed by the work of the first phase of Udvada station as well as his green vision for the future, Viral Desai was officially accorded a special honour by the GM of Western Railways. He was awarded a certificate of commendation and a medal by the Indian railways. GVL Satya Kumar, Rajkumar Lal, Jagruti Singla as well as Valsad Area Manager Annu Tyagi was also specially present in this program.