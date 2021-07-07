Vishal Choudhary- An exceptional social media marketing manager

When you believe in yourself everything is possible.
With the same thought, Vishal Choudhary, a 23-year-old young entrepreneur from Kishanganj, Bihar has tried to overcome all the hurdles in life and has created history in the digital world. His story is not less than a Bollywood movie.
Today Vishal Choudhary is the CEO of the company named SBG Digital Inc. He started this company at the age of 22.
The early life of Vishal Choudhary
At the age of 19, Vishal Choudhary put his first foot into social media marketing as a freelancer. Things were not easy for him as he was unaware of the actual market scenario. He had to go a long way.
Though technological aspects were new for him, Vishal Choudhary gave his best to accomplish his vision. His nights were sleepless but passion intact. At one point, Vishal also worked for a 2000 Rs job due to the unfavorable economic conditions. Still, in those times, he never lost hope.
Achievements and rewards
After all the hard work and determination, Vishal Choudhary has become a successful social media manager with a large number of clients in his kitty. Not only that, Vishal with his skills and dedication, has developed around 40 million traffic on Facebook and Instagram. This has given him great recognition in the digital marketing industry.
His objective is to create an effective identity of people over social media and manage their presence so that they gain more business.
Learnings from Failures
Success does not come so easily and for Vishal Choudhary also it was the same. On 1st April 2019, the vast social media traffic created by Vishal got deleted due to some unknown reasons. Due to this, he had to face a loss of around 40-50 lakhs. It was the most disappointing situation in his life. But as it is said, ‘every setback is a setup for a comeback’ Vishal bounced back. This misfortune was a learning experience in Vishal’s life. Soon he reached various milestones and made social media his world.
Currently, Vishal Choudhary is handling the social media accounts of many eminent personalities who hail from different backgrounds like sports, entertainment, politics, businesses, and many others. Vishal with his marketing skills has helped in enhancing the image of various people through social media channels.
Being the youngest in the family, Vishal Choudhary has always been told to go into services for a secured future. However, his elder brother always encouraged him to do things of his interest. This ultimately gave him the motivation to enter into a field that nobody from his area had ever thought about.
Vishal Choudhary is an inspiration to the youth who see social media as more than just entertainment.