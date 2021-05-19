Vishal Dilip Bhujbal, A Social Worker From Maharashtra Wants To Devote His Life To Helping Others

Vishal Dilip Bhujbal, a 34-year-old man for Pune's Narayangaon village has set an example to today's generation with his social activities. Because of his immense contribution in helping the society to develop, conducting donation programs and cleanliness drives, he got the title of Youth Icon. It all started years ago when he met Bhaiyyuji Maharaj who would indulge in social services.
Vishal's contribution as a social service worker will make you respect him a lot. He does a great deed of cremating unclaimed bodies. Till now, he has cremated 1000 such bodies with proper rituals. He also helps the underprivileged children and every year adopts100 girls and takes responsibility for their education and upbringing.
Vishal Dilip Bhujbal's family plays a great support in all his social activities. His wife Priya and son Shaurya participate in his charity work and encourage others around them to do the same. Talking about his Youth Icon honour, it was given to him by the Union Minister Of State for Human Resource Development Hon. Shree Sanjayaji Dhotre.
Vishal helps in the development of backward and tribal community in districts like Pune,Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad and many others. From starting anti-addiction drives for youth to looking after HIV Aids diagnosed children in Khamgaon, there is no stopping to how much he works for the welfare of other people. Along with Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, Vishal has worked with social workers like Sindhutai Sapkal, Medha Patkar, Anna Hazare and others. They all have a great Influence on him and that's why, he is devoting his life to make life for others better.