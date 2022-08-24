Vitamin C Serum by e’clat superior gets an all-new aesthetic & a vibrant design

Ask any market maven or branding expert- Which is the industry that has one of the most loyal customer bases and the answer would be Skincare and Wellness. Skincare products are a staple in bathroom cabinets across the globe and as per several studies, people who are inclined towards a particular brand stick to them for a very long period of time. Numerous factors influence them to use the products of their brand including key ingredients, quality, and effective results. However, one crucial factor that makes people a customer of a particular skincare brand is the packaging of their products. Indian shoppers, as per reports and surveys, reveals that the buying decision of the majority of them are influenced by the packaging design and this is the reason why more and more companies have started to invest in their packaging’s look to ensure they’re making the right impressions on their target audience.
Design, Packaging, and Branding are a few aspects that make a brand stand out from the rest of the competitors, particularly in the Skincare industry. Catering to the same, e’clat superior has revamped the packaging of their Serum which is India’s Best Vitamin C Serum. e’clat superior, one of the leading premium skincare brands in India, is widely recognised and appreciated for their wide range of skincare and haircare products has recently redesigned their one of the best-selling products- Vitamin C 20% Serum for Skin Brightening & Radiance. The newly-designed Vitamin C Serum by e’clat superior comes packaged in a stylish and vibrant black and orange looking bottle.
Priced at INR 1,650, the Vitamin C 20% Serum is dermatology tested and is paraben free. E’clat superior, which has a niche range of skincare products, has kept the design of its serum simple, subtle and stunning, making it visually pleasing and serene. With the perfect amalgamation of the right shades and elements like clean, pleasing, solid, and simple typography, this product packaging is designed in a way that is bound to grab the attention of people.
Designing is not just about the creative and eye-catching logos, but it is also about the quality and overall shape and quality of the material used that makes the product stand out. Understanding this, e’clat superior has incorporated every aspect of packaging. The new bottle of Vitamin C Serum is manufactured using eco-friendly materials and is not just pleasing to the eyes but also gives ‘satisfaction’ to the consumers when they hold the product in their hands. With an aim to withstand the transportation and distribution cycle, including handling and storage, e’clat superior has smartly revamped its packaging of Vitamin C Serum.
Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C, the serum is meticulously-crafted to defend and protect your skin against free radicals and the visible effects of skin ageing due to environmental stressors, including blue light and pollution. The best-selling serum enhances vitality and improves the appearance of skin tone and luminosity alongside reducing the appearance of Wrinkles. With an aim to provide consumers with top-notch premium skincare products, e’clat superior is continuously striving and has positioned itself as one of the best-selling skincare brands.