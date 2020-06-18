Vivek Chauhan –The Guy Who Left Comfort Behind For The Glare Of Arclights

How many among us are ready to give up on a comfortable home life and venture out in search of our dreams? Not many, right? Well, Vivek Chauhan is one of those rare souls who left behind a comfortable life at Uttar Pradesh’s small village, Sanwara, to come to the big-bad world of B-town to make it big in films. Armed with a charming personality and a never-say-die attitude, Vivek is making a headway into the film world and soon, it will be time for lights, camera & action for this aspiring actor.
Vivek was just 19 when he realized his dream of becoming an actor and set out to carve his own destiny. At an age, when youngsters are still busy with studies, girlfriend/boyfriend issues, partying, etc, this young man has already begun exploring a career for himself.
Speaking about his desire to become an actor, Vivek said in an interview once, “From childhood, I wanted to become an actor. This magical world of cinema had a great impact on my mind. Growing up watching actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, I too started to dream to become like them one day. I often practiced their famous dialogues as they did in their movies…So, yeah, that is what had a great influence on me.”
Very few people know that Vivek had a bright career in the game of cricket as well. He plays very good cricket and has won several awards in inter-state tournaments. However, a career in films enticed him completely and he left an established career behind for acting. His dedication towards achieving his dreams is evident from the fact that he even joined drama school, in order to hone his skill and prepare himself for the world ahead.
So far, he has met many directors, producers and casting managers in Bollywood, and he has been signed on for many projects, which will soon see the light of the day. About that, he says, “Actually it’s too early to comment on this. Though, I have been in touch with many directors and producers for quite a while now and have been proposed few projects but I still have few things to do first before committing to anything.”
