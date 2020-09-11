“Vivek Singh, the CEO of RedLake, in talks about his passion and achievements”

To make a beginning, required is willingness and passion, but today, people jump into professions without actually caring whether or not they would love what they are going to spend time on. Well, this is where boredom kicks in and life it takes away the charm making people question themselves, why or what next? “Wish all took time and then stepped ahead. Wish people knew what they were doing. I just keep telling my every approach, that every person I watch frustrated, to follow their passion and heart’s demand. It isn’t that difficult. I mean I am an alive example of it.
Took me eight years, but today I stand here, as a successful one. I have also seen opportunities, used some while rejecting others. Guess this is how life goes on but in order to move ahead, doing what we love is the utmost requirement,” says Vivek Singh, co-founder, and CEO of RedLake, Director of HostDust Infotech Pvt. Ltd. and the co-owner of Vaibhav Vivek electricals.
Vivek Singh has always been a motivational mind taking ahead his career and path just as he desired. One best thing about him is, even after reaching such successes, he appreciates the people around him. Probably this is why people feel so connected with him and his talent, which today is something to learn from. For them, every achievement he made is something he totally deserves, as he had his mind clear towards what he wanted to step up for.
Opportunities always came in his way, and he attempted to take efforts for all. It was in the year 2017 when he became a runner up in the entrepreneurship challenge held in Indore. He was also a finalist of the 2018 Smart India Hackathon and was offered an opportunity to partner up in the company he worked at. Well, not just this, even the government did not fail to recognize this vision-filled young talent who was full of willingness and hard work and always stood up without caring for the end result to be a success. All he has always wished and keeps wishing is to give in best and leave the rest and his experience in the field; it makes it all count. Because of his extraordinary personality and knowledge, he was also given an opportunity to be a part of government initiative (MHRD & PWD) in regards to their attendance system.
From the very start, Vivek has always been that bold mind which knew the new decisions it made and never feared. He trusted his instincts and today has become a pro in the field of website development and social media optimization. His talents have helped many individuals beginning their careers in the field. He never failed to guide them along the right path and make them see what comes along if they continue with the passion within and heart, which wants to learn more.
The best part of Vivek’s life has always been one important thing. It was fulfilling his responsibilities and making sure that the growth can remain continuous with his right-patterned skills. He not just pushed the people within the team but also gave himself the right kick just as when he was in need of the same. He accepted his mistakes and learned through it. He always made sure that no matter how difficult the situation is, he won't back out, and this nature of his made him grow in a way, which he never saw coming. It is his kind heart that always wants to serve the people, and now as he moves ahead from web hosting to VPS server and others, he has created a benchmark in the field of hosting and digital marketing services. Today he also plans to provide the people of India services at an affordable rate.
Well, we don’t know what else to ask for from such a talented mind who is out there serving his country from his own will and is making sure that the growth of every single person in connection with him can continue without a stop.