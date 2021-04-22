Voompla’s Success Story: What It Takes To Win In The Social Media Space

As one of the top payers among entertainment news brands on social media, Voompla has more than 9 million followers! Its news reaches out to 500 million+ monthly impressions across various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok.
Voompla has a loyal audience base in young-adult millennials in India and abroad, who are Bollywood hungry and want real-time updates of their favourite movies and celebrities. From red carpet buzz to movie premiers, interviews, salon and gym runs, Voompla has become their one stop destination for all things celebrity.
But what does it take to build a successful brand on social media and score millions of followers? Time, consistency and commitment. Voompla was launched in 2015. From focusing on long form content to transitioning into being social media heavy, the brand has constantly reworked strategies and adapted to a changing landscape.
“The irony of social media is that it’s easy to be carried away by the success of large brands and famous influencers. What is difficult to see, is all the hard work and unflinching years of commitment that went behind getting there” says Kaushambi Bakshi, co-founder, a St. Xavier’s College Mumbai and RMIT Melbourne graduate. “Finding your authentic voice is the second most important thing. If you’re trying to make it big on social media as an individual creator or brand just to start earning money and get millions of followers, you’re most likely to be disappointed. Followers will come only if they find your content engaging and relatable” she adds.
Voompla has been a dominant player as an entertainment news brand mainly because of its authentic voice and being a first mover in providing real-time news. High audience retention and a loyal following has made it a lucrative platform for marketing efforts of brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Snickers, Filmy Mirchi, Godrej, Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Zee 5, Reliance Entertainment and Taco Bell among others.
“Everything changes constantly in the online landscape. It is critical to keep adapting” says co-founder Palash Bakshi. The next milestone for the brand will be to scale their YouTube presence and venture into e-commerce.