Vyvanse Alternative Over The Counter - Best Natural Vyvanse Alternatives For ADHD

Vyvanse is a prescribed medication used to treat ADHD However, it can be costly and some individuals don't like the idea of using an anti-drug class medication or stimulant drugs.
This article outlines some of the top organic Vyvanse alternative for those who wish to avoid stimulant drugs.
Top 5 Best Vyvanse Alternatives Supplements
1#. Noocube
2#. Brain Pill
3#. Hunter Focus
4#. Performance Lab Mind
The three brands listed above are available from a store or even by contacting the brand directly. Most of the time, there is a an extended money-back warranty and free shipping for all of the United States, Canada, UK and Australia.
The Top 3 Organic Vyvanse Alternatives to Treat ADHD
As feasible alternatives to Vyvanse the natural supplements have to be able to improve the mental focus in a similar manner. Additionally, they must be able to achieve this without causing adverse side negative effects. If they are unable to do both of these tasks, they aren't appropriate for their intended use. The three recommended OTC alternatives are appropriate for their intended use and come with clinical evidence to prove it.
The three best choices are nootropic supplements that improve various aspects of cognitive function. Concentration, focus as well as improved problem-solving memory are only four of the elements.
Here are three of the best brain pills for those looking for safe and natural solutions to treat ADHD:
Let's move forward. Let's take an examination of the reasons that make these three nootropics the best natural alternative for those who suffer from ADHD.
#1. Noocube - the market's leading natural alternative
Noocube
Noocube
It's the best alternative to Vyvanse and the current market leader, therefore we're giving Noocube as the most effective option for those who want an organic supplement to manage those symptoms that are associated with ADHD.
Noocube is a nootropic with high potency supplement that contains a mix of amino acidsand botanical extracts as well as other natural ingredients.
People who take advantage of this non-invasive ADHD treatment usually affirm its capacity to increase the focus of their minds, increase memory, and decrease brain fog.
A large portion of available nootropics contain caffeine. Noocube isn't. It's a great thing. Caffeine in high doses can trigger side consequences. It's not something you'd want from the Vyvanse alternative.
Noocube Benefits
- Sharp focus and razor-sharp clarity.
- Enhances memory and mental alertness
- Reduces the effects of fatigue and brain fog
- Enhances problem-solving abilities
- 60-day money-back guarantee
How Noocube Functions
Noocube is a blood boosting supplement that improves circulation to brain. This improves cognitive performance by providing the human brain organ with a higher supply of nutrients and oxygen.
Improved cranial circulation also enhances the health of the brain and improves cell repair.
Certain Noocube ingredients enhance neurotransmitter function. Some also have neuroprotective abilities that can prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other similar diseases.
Noocube Ingredient Highlights
Noocube is a powerful natural nootropics including resveratrol Huperzia serrata along with Alpha GPC.
Resveratrol is a antioxidant polyphenol that is found in red wine and grapes. It relaxes blood vessels, which improves the flow of blood into the brain.
Resveratrol also has neuroprotective properties. Studies suggest that it can aid in preventing cognitive decline too. [1]
Huperzia Serrata is sometimes referred to as club moss. The active compound that is nootropic found in the moss is an inhibitor of acetylcholinesterase called Huperzine A.
Huperzine A increases cognitive clarity as well as concentration. It also helps with memory and may be a viable cure for the disease Alzheimer's. [2, 3]
Alpha GPC is a natural substance that boosts the activity of neurotransmitters. It's one of the most effective nootropic substances to boost memory and concentration. For Europe, Alpha GPC is found in prescription medicines to treat Alzheimer's disease.
A few studies suggest Alpha GPC can also improve motivation. [4]
#2. Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro is another powerful nootropic that can serve as an Vyvanse alternative for treating ADHD symptoms.
Similar to Noocube, Mind Lab Pro is not a caffeine-based product. Its strength comes through a clever mix of plants extracts and other nutrients.
Like all most effective Vyvanse alternative products, Mind Lab Pro has the protection of a money back warranty. But, with just 30 days of validity this isn't a lot of time.
Yet, the reviews of customers suggest the supplement could provide Vyvanse-like advantages. Although the guarantee may not the most effective products, the nootropic supplement is.
Mind Lab Pro Benefits
- Enhances memory and focus
- It calms the mind and boosts mood
- It increases motivation, energy and focus
- Increases creativity and mental clarity
- Enhances the speed of mental processing
- 30-day money-back guarantee
What is Mind Lab Pro? Mind Lab Pro Works
Similar to all of the top nootropics, Mind Lab Pro improves cognitive performance by increasing the flow of blood to the brain as well as neurotransmitter activity.
Mind Lab Pro Ingredient Highlights
Mind Lab Pro contains 11 essential ingredients like citicoline, vitamin B6 and the extract of maritime pine bark.
Vitamin B6 is a well-known ingredient in energy drinks. The benefits it provides are not limited to just the brain. It plays an important role in the process of synthesising neurotransmitters. It is among the most effective supplements to treat some of the signs and symptoms that come with autism. [5]
Citicoline is a nootropic that is natural that improves mental focus , similar to Vyvanse. It also has neuroprotective capabilities which could make it useful as a natural cure for Parkinson's or Alzheimer's disease. [6]
The extract of the bark of the maritime pine is an excellent addition. Studies have proven that it is efficient in controlling (ADHD). [7]
#3. Performance Lab Mind
Performance Lab Mind
Performance Lab Mind
Performance Lab Mind is another natural, high-quality nootropic that can improve concentration and focus in the mind. Although it's not our top choice, it's still able to knock out the competition with other available nootropics that are commonly used in lieu of Vyvanse.
As it pertains to the warranty this product has more similarities to Mind Lab Pro than Noocube. It's only good up to 30 days.
The Performance Lab's Mind Health Benefits
- Increase focus and concentration
- Enhances mood, memory and increases motivation
- Prevents mental exhaustion
- Enhances multitasking capabilities
- 30-day money-back guarantee
The Way Performance Lab Mind Works
Similar to the two best over-the-counter options for Vyvanse, Performance Lab Mind increases cranial circulation and enhances neurotransmitter function.
Performance Lab Mind Ingredient Highlights
Every dose of Performance Lab Mind provides four natural nootropics comprising Cognizin and the extract of maritime pine bark.
Cognizin is a brand name of citicoline extract. While it's a premium option however, the benefits in focus and neuroprotective characteristics are likely to be superior to those provided by the standard citicoline extract offered through Mind Lab Pro. [6].
Similar to Mind Lab Pro, Performance Lab Mind offers the maritime Pine Bark Extract. [7]
The dose, however, is smaller. This is one of the primary reasons why we couldn't rank this supplement higher.
What is Vyvanse and how does it Perform?
Vyvanse is an oral drug which contains Lisdexamfetamine. It's a controlled schedule II substance as well as a stimulant. It is composed of dextroamphetamine and L-lysine. schedule ii controlled substance
It's an amino acid. It's unlikely to cause any harm. However, Dextroamphetamine can be an amphetamine, and as with other stimulant drugs in the class of drug drugs, it could be addictive. This is another reason why many people opt to not accept the possibility of the Vyvanse prescription and opt for safe and natural over-the-counter alternatives instead.
Once it has been digested, Vyvanse is picked up by blood and then transported into the brain. Once there, it triggers changes in the brain's chemistry, which may be beneficial to those with ADHD.
ADHD affects the concentration and mental focus. It may also lead to hyperactivity. Similar to similar medications, like Ritalin, Vyvanse produces favorable changes in neurotransmitter activity. principally norepinephrine and dopamine.
These changes help to focus and manage some of the symptoms associated with ADHD.
What are the benefits of using an Natural ADHD Supplement Instead of Vyvanse?
Vyvanse is a prescribed medication which aids in weight loss. But, helping people shed weight is not the primary goal of this medication.
The prescribed drug Vyvanse is among the approved by the FDA for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) however one of its side consequences is the suppression of appetite. Therefore, doctors might also prescribe Vyvanse to those who suffer from an issue with eating disorders that are binge-like.
The ADHD medication's capacity to influence appetite is well-known Some people even try to purchase it from a reputable source to use it as an appetite suppressing pill.
It's not a great option due to the fact that Vyvanse may cause a variety of negative side effects that are not desirable too.
Many people who have used Vyvanse aren't happy with its negative side effects so much they decide that enough is enough, so they stop using Vyvanse and try an alternative over-the-counter instead.
If you are looking to shed weight using Vyvanse but you are unable get it on prescription, you might be interested in an alternative over-the-counter also.
But, we're not going to focus too much on losing weight. Instead, we're going be focusing on the best alternatives to Vyvanse that are natural that are suitable for ADHD patients and those who suffer from it.
What are the side effects of Vyvanse?
Every rose has a the thorn. Although it is a great adult ADHD treatment, Vyvanse can cause many adverse negative effects.
Common Vyvanse adverse effects are:
- Jitters
- Insomnia
- High blood pressure
- Anxiety
- Irritability
- Fatigue
- Hallucinations
- Panic attacks
- The paranoia
- ADHD medicine withdrawal
- Drug interactions
The ADHD medication can also raise blood pressure, and/or trigger other cardiovascular issues.
What are the benefits of natural alternatives to Vyvanse?
Three of the top alternatives to Vyvanse offer ingredients that improve mental focus and to alleviate other symptoms of ADHD. (ADHD).
However, in contrast to the prescribed ADHD medicine that many prefer to stay away from these three options aren't a threat of nasty side effects , such as paranoia and panic attacks.
Alongside having similar Vyvanse capabilities, the top natural options can improve general mental performance and each of them comes with guarantee of money back.
When we write this article, we're not trying to persuade anyone to stop taking the prescribed ADHD medication without consulting their physician first. We're only offering information on the three most effective all-natural Vyvanse alternatives.
Vyvanse is just one of the many ADHD medication options available to those with ADHD. Natural nootropic supplements are another option.
Other prescribed ADHD Treatments and generic Alternatives
There are other options commonly prescribed by doctors to treat adhd. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These aren't natural methods for treating adhd.
- AdderallXR (amphetamine salts)
- Methylphenidate
- Lisdexamfetamine
- Dexamfetamine
- Atomoxetine or Strattera (selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor)
- Guanfacine
- Ritalin (central nervous system stimulant)
Adderall XR (extended release) is a mix of four amphetamine salts.
Atomoxetine is more well-known by the name Strattera. Guanfacine is more well-known as a brand Tenex.
The alternatives mentioned above for natural alternatives to medications for adhd are available without prescription. They can be purchased directly from the official website.
What exactly is Vyvanse?
Vyvanse is a central nerve system stimulant used to treat the condition known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It can also be utilized to treat eating disorders like binge as well as other mental health issues.
The active ingredient of Vyvanse contains lisdexamfetamine dimesylate that is a derivative of dextroamphetamine. Dextroamphetamine is an extremely psychoactive ingredient that can increase levels of norepinephrine as well as dopamine in the brain. This results in greater alertness, focus and motivation.
Vyvanse is generally taken every day in the morning and it is taken without or with food. The most frequent negative consequences of Vyvanse are headaches, insomnia and dry mouth. It may also cause unusual constipation as well as severe headaches.
Vyvanse is an Schedule II controlled substance, which means that it has a very high risk of addiction and abuse by the adult ADHD sufferer.
If recommended by a doctor, Vyvanse can be a successful therapy for ADHD.
Natural Vyvanse Alternatives to Vyvanse
The following are the top three alternatives to Vyvanse which can be purchased on the internet or over the counter. All three natural ADHD medications do not require prescriptions and won't result in side reactions or ADHD withdrawal.
#1 Noocube
Noocube
Noocube is an all-natural nootropic supplement that is a great alternative to Vyvanse or any other adhd medication prescribed by a doctor.
Noocube is much more than an Vyvanse alternative to treat ADHD symptoms. It's an all-in-one enhances cognitive function and tackles numerous mental issues. Noocube is one of the most effective Adderall alternatives that are available without prescription.
- Enhances focus and attention span
- Reduces mental stress
- Enhances memory retention
- It helps to improve mental clarity.
Noocube is formulated with natural ingredients and is supported by research and clinical evidence.
Read more Noocube testimonials
The company has provided Noocube 60 days of money-back guarantee. It is accessible directly on the website of the manufacturer
#2 #3 Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro is a natural supplement which promises to enhance cognitive function as well as memory and focus
The supplement is made up of 11 natural ingredients comprising omega-3 fatty acids Choline, along with Rhodiola rosea.
Mind Lab Pro claims to boost levels of energy and ease stress levels.
Natural ADHD cure is believed to be vegetarian-friendly and free of artificial colors flavorings, preservatives, and flavors.
Mind Lab Pro is available in capsule form. It is taken daily, along alongside food. The recommended dosage is two capsules a day to get the best results.
All in all, Mind Lab Pro has numerous testimonials that are positive from patients suffering from a diverse spectrum of mental disorders.
3rd - Performance Lab Mind
Performance Lab Mind
It contains some of the most powerful natural ingredients to boost brain power and positive reviews from satisfied customers, Performance Lab Mind is an ongoing addition to the top Vyvanse alternatives lists.
Performance Lab Mind is a natural nootropic which contains an array of ingredients known to improve focus, memory and mental clarity.
Furthermore, the product is vegan and is free of artificial additives, which makes it a secure and efficient option for those seeking to improve their cognitive performance. Performance Lab Mind is an excellent option to those seeking an effective and natural method of improving their cognitive performance.
Similar to other effective treatments for adhd that are homeopathic, Performance Lab Mind contains the highest potency of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and other beneficial plants that contain compounds.
Performance Lab Mind is also vegan-friendly, non GMO-free, and is free of stimulants.
Vyvanse Vs Natural Alternatives
There are a variety of reasons the use of a natural nootropic in treating ADHD is superior to prescribed medication such as Vyvanse.
First the fact that natural nootropics aren't addictive and come with very few, if any, side negative effects. They are also less expensive than prescription medicines.
Thirdly, they are as effective as medications for treating signs of ADHD.
In addition natural nootropics offer the additional benefit of helping boost cognitive performance, whereas prescription medications are only used to treat signs of ADHD.
In conclusion, using an herbal nootropic to treat ADHD is a far superior option to the use of a prescription drug like Vyvanse.
Other Alternatives to Vyvanse that are Usually Prescribed by a doctor.
Here are some additional stimulant drugs (prescription drugs) which are comparable to Vyvanse and are able to be used as a replacement or alternative.
Ritalin (methylphenidate)
Ritalin is a brain and central nervous system stimulant drug. It influences the chemicals that are present in the nerves and brain, which contribute to the hyperactivity and control of impulses.
Ritalin can be used to treat ADHD or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adolescents and children. It can also be used to treat narcolepsy.
Concerta (methylphenidate)
Concerta (methylphenidate) is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant. Central Nervous System stimulants are utilized to treat the condition of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Methylphenidate helps by increasing the amount of norepinephrine, as well as dopamine in the brain.
This improves concentration and attention. Concerta can be found in capsules, tablets, as well as an extended release tablet. It is usually taken one or twice daily. The possible side effects are sleepiness as well as a loss of appetite or stomach upset.
Concerta is not recommended for people suffering from medical conditions, like heart disease or high blood pressure or seizures. It is also a drug that can be addictive, and therefore must be handled with care.
Strattera (atomoxetine)
Atomoxetine is sold as Strattera and others, is a norepinephrine-reuptake inhibit (NRI) as well as a selective norepinephrine booster (NER) medication that is used to treat ADHD. (ADHD). It's another class of drug Vyvanse alternative
It improves attention and reduces anxiety in those who are too active, who cannot focus for extended durations or who have trouble staying focused. It is also utilized to treat narcolepsy.
Atomoxetine is one of the noradrenergic agents that has been proven to boost the levels of norepinephrine within the brain. The drug improves symptoms of ADHD through reducing the rate of reuptake of norepinephrine which results in increased levels of norepinephrine. It doesn't hinder the release of other neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. Atomoxetine has a low risk of abuse and is not a cause of dependence.
It is not recommended to be taken in conjunction with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) because of the possibility of hypertensive crises. Atomoxetine is classified as controlled substance of schedule II from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration because it is a substance that can be misused or result in dependence.
Intuniv (guanfacine)
Intuniv (guanfacine) is a once-daily, long-acting drug for treating ADHD. (ADHD). Intuniv is yet another alternative to Vyvanse.
It does this by decreasing the level of norepinephrine an essential brain chemical involved in controlling focus and impulsivity. Intuniv is typically employed alongside other ADHD medication, like psychostimulants.
Intuniv usually begins working within a few weeks of beginning treatment, though it could take longer for some to feel the effects. The most frequent adverse consequences of Intuniv include dizziness, insomnia nausea, headache and fatigue. Intuniv is available as tablets as well as extended-release tablets.
The recommended dosage for a first dosage is 1 mg per day The dose can be gradually increased to 4 mg per day based on the response and tolerance. Intuniv must be taken along in conjunction with food to reduce the risk of developing low blood pressure.
Intuniv is generally well-tolerated however there are some dangers associated with its use. Intuniv could cause a small drop in blood pressure as well as heart rate. As therefore, it is recommended to use caution for those who suffer from cardiovascular issues.
Recent Clinical Research on Vyvanse
Vyvanse FAQ's
What do Vyvanse affect you?
Vyvanse is a tranquilizer and is able to help decrease impulse and hyperactivity - an underlying characteristic of Attention deficiency hyperactivity disorder. It can also influence mood and some individuals may notice an increase in mood or less negative feelings while taking the drug.
Which is better than Adderall or Vyvanse?
Adderall as well as Vyvanse both are ADHD drugs which are prescribed for treating ADHD. Both are amphetamines, which means that they boost levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine within the brain. They are both stimulant drugs.
This could help increase focus, concentration and even motivation. There are however some important differences between the prescribed medications for adhd.
Adderall works as a quick-acting medication, which means that it must be taken several times a day. Adderall is a blend of four amphetamine salts that are a powerful treatment for mental health for certain ADHD sufferers.
The medication Vyvanse is a long-acting medication and can be used once per daily. Adderall comes in an immediate release formula as well, whereas Vyvanse can only be found in an extended release formula.
Vyvanse can be described as a central nerve system stimulant that is able to treat binge eating disorders and ADHD or adhd symptoms.
In addition, Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance, and Vyvanse is classified as a Schedule III controlled substance. That means Adderall is more likely for addiction and abuse in the treatment of ADHD.
Is there a generic version of Vyvanse?
As of July 20, 2022 there's still the brand-name Vyvanse available. There are however different alternatives for Vyvanse and other natural alternatives when prescription medications are not suitable for you. Noocube, Mind Lab Pro and Performance Mind are natural nootropic supplements that offer some of the advantages that Vyvanse can provide to help treat ADHD symptoms.
Can I purchase Vyvanse on the street?
It is not necessary to be able to show a valid prescription to get the adhd drug Vyvanse. It is not possible to purchase or order Vyvanse over the over the counter (otc) in Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, GNC or any health shop or pharmacy.
However, you can purchase Vyvanse-like alternatives like Noocube natural supplements with the same calming effect and are able to treat the symptoms of adhd.
Organic Alternatives for Vyvanse to treat ADHD Summary
If you are suffering from ADHD symptoms and wish to look into alternative treatments that aren't prescription drugs, nootropics are the best alternative.
A few of the most popular natural treatment options are able to treat symptoms of Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with no adverse effects and at a less cost.
Noocube is a suggested replacement for Vyvanse that improves focus and concentration, enhance memory and problem solving abilities and reduce brain fog.
The primary advantage of making use of Noocube instead of prescription medications such as Vyvanse is that they are able to be used in the long-term and then you can quit using these without ill consequences or long-term issues.
