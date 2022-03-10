Waggle Network, A Go-To Destination For All Crypto Retail Investors

March 10: Waggle Network, a decentralised marketplace enables retail investors to diversify their investments into the primary market. Thanks to its strong deal flows and strict due diligence procedure, the NFT platform provides retail investors curated opportunities to purchase vested tokens which were previously inaccessible to them.
Since Waggle Network is an extremely promising DeFi project, it has received a warm response from investors. The project is backed by an extensive list of reputed VCs including Genblock Capital, GBV, BIXIN Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Basics Capital, Magnus Capital, NGC Ventures, Skyvision Capital, TRGC, AU21 Capital, Gate.IO Labs, MEXC Global and many more.
In Sept last year, Waggle Network announced a seed fund of $3 million which they planned to spend towards building a multi-chain marketplace for token sales. Talking about the mission, Waggle Network says that they plan to empower all retail investors to participate in the success of the projects they believe in while providing access to further liquidity for the betterment of projects within the ecosystems that they support.
Talking about its operations, Waggle's work strategy has been effectively divided into three stages.
1) Waggle Market: In this stage, the projects and their respective team members go through stringent due diligence to ensure the credibility of the counterparties and safeguard their interests.
2) Waggle Dashboard: It is the go-to wallet dashboard that displays everyone's complete primary and secondary market holdings. The users will be able to manage all the crypto investments using this single page.
3) Seller Portal: Access Waggle's secure portal offers your tokens anonymously to the entire community.
Waggle Network also allows everyone tiered participation. It categorises its enthusiasts in four categories:
1) Mini Bee
2) Worker Bee
3) Drone Bee
4) Queen Bee
While every staker enjoys great rewards, there are additional benefits for Drone & Queen Bees as they get guaranteed entry in Whitelist.