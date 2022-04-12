Want to Avoid Dips in Crypto? Take A Break from Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) and Consider Investing in Presales Like Calyx Token (CLX)

Sometimes it may feel like cryptocurrency is akin to the wild west. With frequent ups and downs and it can be anyone’s guess what to invest in and when to invest in it. Market experts will repeat the old adage of “time in the market beats timing the market.” The belief is that in the future more or less every major cryptocurrency will be worth far more than it currently. This view could be considered both optimistic and fact-based.
The total global market cap of all cryptocurrencies combined is at its lowest point for 3 weeks and after a sustained period above the $2 trillion mark, it is $1.88 trillion at the time of writing. An innovative way to avoid these dips is to consider investing in crypto projects that are yet to be launched. There are many tokens in their presale stage, with Calyx Token (CLX) chief among them.
Ethereum (ETH)
Whenever there is an uptick or downward slide in Ethereum's (ETH) performance it will make headlines. This is due to the influence Ethereum has in the cryptocurrency space; it is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of almost $370 billion, according to major listings aggregator CoinMarketCap.
Over the past 7 days, Ethereum is down by 11%. Peaks and troughs are regular in crypto, but anything over 10% will have alarm bells ringing. ETH had been performing well since a low of $2500 in mid-march, and this dip will be seen as a reality check for Ethereum enthusiasts.
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) was intended to be fast and have some of the lowest fees of any cryptocurrency. It may be transmitted directly without the need for a mediator, making it an effective tool for quickly and efficiently connecting two different currencies. Its rivals in the world of fiat currency are financial juggernauts like Western Union.
Ripple is currently waging a court battle against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple loyalists believe the reasons for this case to be spurious at best and conspiratorial at worse. One thing that is certain is that the ongoing case has stifled the chances of any serious price rises. XRP is one of only a few major cryptocurrencies that did not reach a new all-time high in 2021.
Some analysts have suggested that once the case with the SEC is settled, XRP is almost certainly due to rise, and rise fast. Ripple (XRP) might be worth $2 in 2022, $3 in 2023, and $4.52 in 2025. It is now regarded as one of the top crypto coins to invest in due to its unique utility as a token and as a service.
Calyx Token (CLX)
Calyx Token (CLX) is a promising new cryptocurrency with a liquidity sourcing protocol that can claim liquidity and use it to give the best swap prices possible.
One of the most significant advantages of using Calyx Token (CLX) is that users can receive a percentage of the fees generated by transactions when they deposit cryptocurrencies in a common liquidity pool. Users generate more income while offering that liquidity with no effort on their part.
Calyx Tokens (CLX) can also be utilised in general governance; voting occurs on the CalyxDAO, and all ideas are open to a public vote. Staking will earn you incentives on those tokens as well.
This blend of utilities is impressive, and it has the potential to turn Calyx Token (CLX) into yet another success story. Despite the promise provided by CLX, it is important to note that presale tokens will be vested for a short period of time following the end of the presale. The team behind CLX hope that this will help to ensure the long term viability of the project.
