Want to start your own hotel? Mehar Singh Tanwar shares a few dos and don'ts

December 27: When it comes to choosing a viable career option, a plethora of youth today is narrowing it down to starting their own business. And setting up a hotel is among the best business ideas. However, it's easier said than done. If you are aiming to launch your own hotel chain, Mehar Singh Tanwar has something to share.
This man is rightly idolised for his entrepreneurial skills, and why not? Within two decades of launching his family businesses (i.e., hotels and real estate), he has taken them to new heights.
Sharing the dos and don'ts of starting a hotel, Mehar Singh Tanwar says, "There's a lot you need to keep in mind while putting up a hotel. Start by finding a market that needs your service. There are hotels in every city, but how are you different from them, and what unique offerings do you have? Being unusual is the only way to stand out."
Mehar Singh Tanwar further says, "Then you need to look after other essentials like securing large spaces at prime locations and then finalising key players like an excellent chef, manager, staff, and other professionals." Mehar Singh Tanwar also highlighted how important it is to focus on the ambience and embellishment of the hotel. He says, "Today's generation needs everything Instagrammable. Thus, you need to keep your interior classy and de rigueur."
Stating don'ts, Mehar Singh Tanwar says, "Several hotel owners compromise on the hygiene and staff of the hotel, forgetting that it's the service that customers remember. From food to clean rooms and friendly staff, you should give every guest the best service." Moreover, he also suggests using social media platforms to build awareness among the target audience. After all, it is the most used source of communication today.
We bet that you have already noted these lines and will use them soon. Mehar Singh Tanwar oversees two hotels in Chattarpur, including the Ocean Pearl Gardenia and the H Carlton Hotel. Being the son of a great politician and member of parliament, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, he is also an active social worker. Besides, he is a car fanatic and owns swanky cars like Mercedes G Wagons, a Lamborghini, the Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, an Audi, a Mustang, etc.
